CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022-23: Download the latest curriculum, course structure and question paper design from Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022-23 has been released for eager students waiting to appear for the CBSE Board examinations in the coming months of February and March.

If you are one of the students going to write this exam then you should approach this syllabus with an intent of discovery and exploration. Since Sociology has multiple theories, concepts and its applications in case study questions, it is a subject with immense scoring potential if you get the crux of the topics.

Pursuing CBSE Class 12 Sociology, students would be enabled to analyse and appreciate diversity in our contemporary Indian Society.

Below you will find the latest syllabus released by the board and the link to download it directly from Jagran Josh.

COURSE STRUCTURE

CLASS XII (2022-23)

One Theory Paper Time: 3 Hours Max. Marks: 80

COURSE CONTENT



A. INDIAN SOCIETY

Unit 1 Introducing Indian Society

- Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community

Unit 2 The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society

- Theories and concepts in demography

- Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions

- Population Policy in India

Unit 3 Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

- Caste and the Caste System

- Tribal Communities

- Family and Kinship

Unit 5 Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

- Social Inequality and Social Exclusion

- Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality - Caste, Tribe, the Other Backward Classes

- Adivasi Struggles

- The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights

- The struggles of the Differently Abled

Unit 6 The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

- Cultural communities and the nation state

- Regionalism in the Indian context

- The Nation state and religion related issues and identities

- Communalism, secularism and the nation state

- State and Civil Society

Unit 7 Suggestions for Project Work

B. SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA

Unit 8 Structural Change

- Understanding Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization

Unit 9 Cultural Change

- Social Reform Movements

- Different Kinds of Social Change: Sanskritisation, Westernization, Modernization, Secularization

Unit 11 Change and Development in Rural Society

- Agrarian Structure : Caste & class in Rural India

- Land Reforms, Green Revolution and Emerging Agrarian society

- Green revolution and its social consequences

- Transformation in Rural Society

- Circulation of labour

- Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society

Unit 12 Change and Development in Industrial Society

- From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization

- How people find Jobs

- Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, home based work, Strikes and Unions

Unit 15 Social Movements

- Concept of Social Movements

- Theories and Classification of Social Movements

- Environmental Movements

- Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants

- Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Class/Castes, Trends in Upper Caste Responses

- Tribal Movements

- Women’s Movements in Independent India

PROJECT WORK

C. Project undertaken during the academic year at school level 15 Marks

Introduction -2 Marks

2. Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks

3. Research Question – 2 Marks

4. Methodology – 3 Marks

5. Data Analysis – 4 Marks

6. Conclusion – 2 Marks

D. Viva – based on the project work 05 Marks

The books prescribed by CBSE for Class 12 Sociology course are:

CLICK HERE to download the syllabus of CBSE Class 12 Sociology in PDF format. to download the syllabus of CBSE Class 12 Sociology in PDF format.

Prescribed Books:

Introducing Sociology, Class XI, Published by NCERT

2. Understanding Society, Class XI, Published by NCERT

3. Indian Society, Class XII, Published by NCERT

4. Social Change and Development in India, Class XII, published by NCERT

All these books can be easily found on our website.

Click the link below to download the pdf of NCERT textbooks for class 12.

You can also access these from the website of CBSE and any academic bookstore near you.