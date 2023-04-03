CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam 2023 TODAY: Check Important Material and Last-Minute Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam 2023: CBSE Board is going to conduct Class 12 Sociology Exams 2022-23 tomorrow from 10.30 am. Find here all important last minute preparation and revision tips for CBSE 12th Sociology.

CBSE Sociology Exam 2023 Revision Tips: On February 15, 2023 Central Board of Secondary Education commenced the Class 12 2023 board examinations and now on April 3, 2023, the second last examination of the current board exam session - CBSE Class 12 Sociology - will be conducted. The examination of 80 marks will start at 10.30 am and candidates will have 3 hours i.e, until 1.30 to complete their paper. In this article, we have curated all important last-minute revision tips for the candidates who will attempt the CBSE 12th class Sociology exam tomorrow.

TOP 3 Last-Minute Preparation Tip for CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam 2023

1 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023

Check CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022-23 to ensure that you studied all the course content to be evaluated.

2 Class 12 CBSE Sociology Sample Papers 2023 (& Marking Scheme)

By going through the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2022-23 you will know the kind of questions that have the probability of being asked in the examination and prepare yourself for it.

3 Class 12 CBSE Sociology Previous Year Question Papers

Check CBSE Class 12 Previous Year Question Papers to practise exactly what has been asked in the examinations held prior to the current session. t

Bonus: Class 12 CBSE Sociology Question Bank

Since Sociology is an important exam for Humanities / Arts stream students, we have compiled together all important questions from the 2023 Sociology curriculum based on the latest and rationalised Sociology curriculum, sample paper, marking scheme by the board and previous year's question papers. Hence, you will benefit a lot.

Visit: Class 12 CBSE Sociology Question Bank

Important Points to Remember in CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam 2023