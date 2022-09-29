CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme PDF

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Question Paper 2022-23: CBSE has shared Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2022-23 and its marking scheme. You can download the same from their official site. Read this article to view and download the sample question paper and marking scheme pdf for free.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Question Paper 2022-23: CBSE has already shared Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2022-23 and its marking scheme. The documents, in pdf format, are available on the CBSE website.

In simplest words, Sociology at the lvel of class 11th and 12th is studying society, to help senior secondary students grasp the intricacies and heterogeneity of human behaviour. Sociology is widely considered to be a scoring subject when it comes to Class 12 board exams for Humanities stream. Thus, candidates appearing for CBSE Class 12 board exams must practise the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Question Paper 2022-23 to refrain from making mistakes that could have been easily avoided.

Read the general instructions in the sample paper very carefully to avoid making errors and any confusion that will reduce your marks.

The general instructions included in the CBSE 12 Sociology Sample Question Paper are:

MM – 80

TIME: 3 HOURS

General Instructions:

The question paper is divided into four sections. There are 38 questions in all. All questions are compulsory. Section A includes question No. 1-20. These are MCQ type questions. As per the question, there can be one answer. Section B includes question No.21-29. These are very short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 30 words. Section C includes question No. 30-35. They are short answer type questions carrying 4 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 80 words. Section D includes question No. 36-38. They are long answer type questions carrying 6 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 200 words each. Question no 36 is to be answered with the help of the passage given.

SECTION - A

1. “Famines were also a major and recurring source of increased mortality.” Which of the following is not a cause of famines?

a) Continuing poverty and malnutrition in an agro-climatic environment.

b) Inadequate means of transport and communication.

c) Failure of entitlements

d) Increasing birth rates

2. Assertion(A): The Population Pyramid shows a bulge in the middle age groups, due to opportunity provided by the demographic structure.

Reason(R): This is due to high birth rate in the middle age groups.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) A is true but R is false.

d) A is false and R is true.

3. The interaction of the tribal communities with the mainstream has generally been on terms unfavourable for the tribals. Many tribal identities today are centred on ideas of ________________ to the overwhelming force of the non-tribal word.

a) Resistance and cooperation

b) Cooperation and opposition

c) Resistance and opposition

d) Movement and opposition

4. Assertion(A): Tribes are pristine societies uncontaminated by civilisation:

Reason(R): Tribes should really be seen as “secondary” phenomena arising out of the exploitative and colonialist contact between pre-existing states and non-state groups like the tribals.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) A is true but R is false.

d) A is false and R is true.

5. Which of the following make the Dominant Castes dominant?

I. small population

II. land rights

III. intermediate caste

IV. decisive role in regional politics

a) I. and II.

b) I. and III.

c) II., III., IV.

d) I. and IV

6. The __________ family is often seen as symptomatic of India.

a) Nuclear

b) Patriarchal

c) Patrilineal

d) Extended

7. The person who is refused a job because of his/her caste may be told that he/she was less qualified than others and the selection was done purely on merit. This is an example of-

a) Discrimination

b) Social stratification

c) Egalitarianism

d) Stereotype

8. Person from a well-off family can afford expensive higher education. Someone with influential relatives and friends may – through access to good advice, recommendations or information – manage to get a well-paid job.

Which of the following is true in the given context?

There are multiple forms of capital. Different forms of capital cannot be converted into the other. The forms of capital overlap.

a) I. is false

b) I. and II. are true

c) I. and III. are true

d) I. II. and III. are true

9. Historically, states have tried to establish and enhance their political legitimacy through nation-building strategies. They sought to secure ... the loyalty and obedience of their citizens through policies of assimilation or integration. Attaining these objectives was not easy, especially in a context of cultural diversity where citizens, in addition to their identifications with their country, might also feel a strong sense of identity with their community – ethnic, religious, linguistic and so on.

Two nation building strategies used were-

a) Assimilation and integration

b) Assimilation and sanskritisation

c) Integration and sanskritisation

d) Westernisation and sanskritisation

10. The challenge is in reinvigorating India’s commitment to practices-

a) Pluralism

b) Institutional accommodation

c) Conflict resolution through democratic means

d) All of the above

11. While a few villages are totally absorbed in the process of expansion, only the land of many others, excluding the inhabited area, is used for urban development…

The growth of ____________ cities accounts for the third type of urban impact on the surrounding villages.

a) Metropolitan

b) Small

c) Ghetto

d) Heritage

12. With the growth of _____________ movement in the 20th century, there was an attempt in several Indian languages to drop Sanskrit words and phrases.

a) Brahminical

b) Anti-Brahminical

c) Women’s

d) Tribal

13. Which of the following is not a result of contract farming?

a) It disengages many people from the production process.

b) Makes their own indigenous knowledge of agriculture irrelevant.

c) It is ecologically sustainable

d) Caters primarily to the production of elite items

14. Assertion(A): Members of low ranked caste groups had to provide labour for a fixed number of days per year to the village zamindar.

Reason(R): Lack of resources and dependence on the landed caste for economic and social support meant that many working poor were tied to landowners in hereditary labour relationships.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) A is true but R is false.

d) A is false and R is true.

15. Women are also emerging as the main source of agricultural labour leading to ______________ labour force.

a) Feminization of agriculture

b) Womanisation of agriculture

c) Reformation of agriculture

d) Restoration of agriculture

16. “The spate of farmers’ suicides that has been occurring in different parts of the country since 1997–98 can be linked to the ‘agrarian distress’ caused by structural changes in agriculture and changes in economic and agricultural policies.

Which of the following is not a reason for agrarian distress?

a) Changed cropping pattern

b) Changing patterns of landholdings

c) Heavy migration to cities

d) Shift to cash crops

17. In outsourcing, work is allocated by _________________countries to __________ countries.

a) Developed, developing

b) Underdeveloped, developed

c) Developing, underdeveloped

d) Developing, developed

18. Assertion(A): Earlier architects and engineers had to be skilled draughtsmen, now the computer does a lot of the work for them.

Reason(R): The use of machinery deskills workers.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) A is true but R is false.

d) A is false and R is true.

19. ‘Stand Up India Scheme’ and ‘Make in India’ are programmes that will help realise the-

a) Benefits of high dependency ratio

b) Demographic dividend

c) Benefit of high death rate

d) Benefit of high fertility rate

20. Assertion(A): In Modern Foods, 60% of the workers were forced to retire in the first five years.

Reason(R): This was due to complacency in work.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) A is true but R is false.

d) A is false and R is true.

SECTION-B

21. The growth rate of India in the decade 1911-21, exhibited a diverse pattern. State two reasons.

22. Not all of the changes in Social Institutions brought about by the British were intended or deliberate. Give an example to justify the statement.

23. “In both English and Indian fictional writings, we often encounter an entire group of people classified as ‘lazy’ or ‘cunning’.” What are the problems with such a classification?

OR

“In all regions of the world persons with disabilities face attitudinal barriers, including prejudice, low expectations and even fear. Negative attitudes about disability impact on all aspects of the lives of persons with disabilities, including the ability to access education, to participate in non-exploitative work, to live where and with whom one chooses, to marry and start a family, and to move about freely within the community.”

Suggest any two ways by which an attitudinal change can be brought about to remedy the conditions of people with disabilities.

24. “Every human being needs a sense of stable identity to operate in this world. Questions like — Who am I? How am I different from others? How do others understand and comprehend me? What goals and aspirations should I have? – constantly crop up in our life right from childhood.”

How are these questions answered?

OR

State is indeed a very crucial institution when it comes to the management of cultural diversity in a nation. How?

25. What is the difference between assimilationist and integrationist policies?

26. Using the example of Kumud Pawade, show how the process of sanskritisation is gendered.

27. What was unique about the social reform movements of the 19th century?

28. Differentiate between Zamindari system and Raiyatwari system with regard to the consequence on agricultural prosperity.

29. “In places like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram, where many IT firms or call centres are located, shops and restaurants have also changed their opening hours, and are open late.” Give reasons.

OR

The Industrial Society is characterised by alienation. How?

SECTION-C

30. In the context of identities, why did tribal societies get more and more differentiated?

OR

One of the most significant yet paradoxical changes in the caste system in the contemporary period is that it has tended to become ‘invisible’ for the upper caste, urban middle and upper classes. Elaborate.

31. Why is it hard to define a nation?

32. How are capitalism and colonialism linked?

33. How did the Land Ceiling Act prove to be toothless in most of the states?

34. “The more mechanised an industry gets, the fewer people are employed.” Explain with a suitable example.

OR

Mahatma Gandhi saw mechanisation as a danger to employment. Explain.

35. Differentiate between old and new social movements.

SECTION-D

36. “…The contractors’ men who were travelling to Reni from Joshimath stopped the bus shortly before Reni. Skirting the village, they made for the forest. A small girl who spied the workers with their implements rushed to Gaura Devi, the head of the village Mahila Mandal (Women’s Club). Gaura Devi quickly mobilised the other housewives and went to the forest. Pleading with the labourers not to start felling operations, the women initially met with abuse and threats. When the women refused to budge, the men were eventually forced to retire.”

How are environmental movements also about economics and identity issues? Elaborate.

37.

a) Give reasons for declining sex-ratio.

b) In your opinion, what steps should be taken to deal with this bias against the girl-child?

(FOR VISUALLY CHALLENGED CANDIDATES)

“Demographers and Sociologists have offered several reasons for the decline in the sex ratio in India.” Elaborate.

38. Elaborate on state and non-state initiatives addressing caste and tribal discrimination.

OR

What are the major concerns for the Adivasis today?

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format to download and print.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Question Paper 2022-23

Marking scheme of the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2022-23.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2022-23

Using both CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2022-23 and the marking scheme, students can give their best performance to up their overall results.

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022-23.

Best of luck to all the candidates.