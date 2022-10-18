CBSE Class 12 Urdu CORE Syllabus 2022-23: Direct Download

CBSE Class 12 Urdu CORE Syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus designed for Urdu Core in CBSE class 12 aims at promoting the higher Urdu language skills among the students. It aims to cater to the student population looking to pursue higher studies and also the students looking to enter the professional fields. In this article, we will provide the syllabus of CBSE class 12 Urdu Core (code 303) which must not be confused with Urdu Elective. You will also be able to download the full syllabus in PDF where you will find the list of deleted topics, the details of listening and speaking skills evaluation along with details of project work and its evaluation.
URDU (Core) (Code: 303)
SYLLABUS
CLASS – XII (APRIL 2022 – MARCH 2023)
|
Section
|
Content
|
Marks
|
Section A:
|
Comprehension and Writing
|
45
|
1. Reading
|
10
|
Comprehension of an unseen passage (factual) of about 150 words followed by five questions.
|
10
|
2. Writing
|
35
|
(c) Essay (internal choice)
|
10
|
(d) Letter Writing (Personal, business and official connected with daily life and application writing) (Internal choice)
|
08
|
(e) Precis Writing
|
07
|
(f) Sentence making with the help of idiomatic phrases
|
10
|
Section B:
|
Nai Awaaz, text book of ‘Urdu Core’ for class XI published by NCERT (2011)
|
35
|
3. Prose
|
20
|
(i) One extract from the prescribed book followed by short
answer type questions for comprehension.
|
07
|
(ii) One essay type question (100 words) on content/theme
of the prescribed book. (internal choice) (General or
Value Based)
|
05
|
(iii) Four short answer type questions on the prescribed
book.
|
08
|
4. Poetry
|
15
|
(iv) One essay type question (100 words) on theme/ content
or a Value Based Question (Internal choice)
|
05
|
(v) Five very short answer type questions on characters/
events/ analytical nature (one word/ one sentence)
|
05
|
(vi) Five text book based one word questions (objective
type/ or a Value Based Question (Long answer type)
|
05
|
Total
|
80
|
Section C:
|
20
|
Speaking and listening skill
|
10
|
Project Work
|
10
|
Grand Total
|
100
Students appearing for CBSE Class 12 Urdu core must note that the question paper will include value based question(s) to the extent of five marks.
Prescribed Books:
- NAI AWAAZ, text book of ‘Urdu Core’ for class XI published by NCERT (2011)
Note: Following topics has been deleted:
(1) Japan (safarnama),
(2) Bade Bol Ka Sar Neecha (Afsana),
(3) Ek Gadhe Ki Sarguzasht
(4) (Jagat Mohan Lal Ravaan) Rubaiyan,
(5) Phoolmala (Nazm), Chakbast.
- DHANAK:
Note: Following topics has been deleted:
(1) Aql Badi ya bhains (Kahani),
(2) Boorhi kaaki (Kahani),
(3) Saf Shikan Bater (Novel),
(4) chiria chire ki Kahani (Inshayia),
(5) Mirza Ghalib (Drama).
- Urdu Qawaid, Published by NCERT, New Delhi
|CLICK HERE to download CBSE Class 12 Urdu Core Syllabus for 2022-23
To pass your board exams with flying colours, you need to know your strengths and work on your weak areas. Click on the link below and assess your weak areas:
|
CBSE Class 12 Humanities Practice Papers: All Subjects
CBSE Class 12 Commerce Practice Papers: All Subjects
Best of luck to all the candidates.