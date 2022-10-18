CBSE Class 12 Urdu CORE Syllabus 2022-23: Direct Download

CBSE Class 12 Urdu CORE Syllabus 2022-23: Get the Direct Download link for the complete Urdu Core (303) syllabus with the list of deleted topics, project work details and guidelines for speaking and listening skills assessment.

CBSE Class 12 Urdu CORE Syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus designed for Urdu Core in CBSE class 12 aims at promoting the higher Urdu language skills among the students. It aims to cater to the student population looking to pursue higher studies and also the students looking to enter the professional fields. In this article, we will provide the syllabus of CBSE class 12 Urdu Core (code 303) which must not be confused with Urdu Elective. You will also be able to download the full syllabus in PDF where you will find the list of deleted topics, the details of listening and speaking skills evaluation along with details of project work and its evaluation.

URDU (Core) (Code: 303)

SYLLABUS

CLASS – XII (APRIL 2022 – MARCH 2023)

Section Content Marks Section A: Comprehension and Writing 45 1. Reading 10 Comprehension of an unseen passage (factual) of about 150 words followed by five questions. 10 2. Writing 35 (c) Essay (internal choice) 10 (d) Letter Writing (Personal, business and official connected with daily life and application writing) (Internal choice) 08 (e) Precis Writing 07 (f) Sentence making with the help of idiomatic phrases 10 Section B: Nai Awaaz, text book of ‘Urdu Core’ for class XI published by NCERT (2011) 35 3. Prose 20 (i) One extract from the prescribed book followed by short answer type questions for comprehension. 07 (ii) One essay type question (100 words) on content/theme of the prescribed book. (internal choice) (General or Value Based) 05 (iii) Four short answer type questions on the prescribed book. 08 4. Poetry 15 (iv) One essay type question (100 words) on theme/ content or a Value Based Question (Internal choice) 05 (v) Five very short answer type questions on characters/ events/ analytical nature (one word/ one sentence) 05 (vi) Five text book based one word questions (objective type/ or a Value Based Question (Long answer type) 05 Total 80 Section C: 20 Speaking and listening skill 10 Project Work 10 Grand Total 100

Students appearing for CBSE Class 12 Urdu core must note that the question paper will include value based question(s) to the extent of five marks.

Prescribed Books:

NAI AWAAZ, text book of ‘Urdu Core’ for class XI published by NCERT (2011)

Note: Following topics has been deleted:

(1) Japan (safarnama),

(2) Bade Bol Ka Sar Neecha (Afsana),

(3) Ek Gadhe Ki Sarguzasht

(4) (Jagat Mohan Lal Ravaan) Rubaiyan,

(5) Phoolmala (Nazm), Chakbast.

DHANAK:

Note: Following topics has been deleted:

(1) Aql Badi ya bhains (Kahani),

(2) Boorhi kaaki (Kahani),

(3) Saf Shikan Bater (Novel),

(4) chiria chire ki Kahani (Inshayia),

(5) Mirza Ghalib (Drama).

Urdu Qawaid, Published by NCERT, New Delhi

To pass your board exams with flying colours, you need to know your strengths and work on your weak areas. Click on the link below and assess your weak areas:

Best of luck to all the candidates.