CBSE Class 12 Spanish syllabus 2022-23: Download syllabus & assessment scheme

CBSE Class 12 Spanish syllabus 2022-23: Download complete syllabus & assessment scheme of the foreign language course Spanish along with the list of prescribed textbooks, e-resources and question paper design.

The syllabus that will be assessed for the students of class 12 students studying Spanish in CBSE board is readily available. The board regularly updates its syllabus to accommodate the demands of the evolving language of nature.

The various topics covered in CBSE class 10 for Spanish students are:

SECTION MARKS (A) Applied Grammar 35 (B) Reading Comprehension 15 (C) Composition and Writing 15 (D) Culture/Civilization/Literature 15

Let us now check the syllabus content in detail:

SPANISH (Code: 196)

Class XII (2022-23)

Time: 3 hours

Marks: 80 Marks

Section - A: Applied Grammar

Section - B: Reading Comprehension

An unseen passage of about 200 words with questions to be answered in Spanish from the passage.

Section - C: Composition and Writing

A short composition in Spanish on a topic related to the life and its surrounding. (200 words)

Section - D: Culture/Civilization/Literature

Basic information on history and culture of pre-colonial and postcolonial Latin America, besides the cultural and civilizational information acquired in Class XI.

Learners are expected to know about the three most important pre-colonial cultures- the Aztecs, the Mayas, and the Incas. Learners are also expected to receive simple facts about the postcolonial history of Latin America like the war of Independence, the Mexican revolution, the Cuban revolution. Learners are expected to know simple facts about dates, reason and consequences.

Learners will also explore different aspects of Latin American customs and traditions.

The teacher is expected to make choices of texts as per the general competence of the class.

Learners will learn about some important literary figures from Latin America. The following additional choice of authors is added in addition to the ones prescribed in Class XI:

a)Octavio Paz, works such as Vislumbres de la India and Cuento de dos jardines

b) Rubén Darío, works such as Azul and La isla de oro.

Note for the teacher:

The above content should be presented and integrated into didactic materials and communicative activities (related to school environment) inside the classroom in such a way that the learner develops the following competencies: The following suggested lexicon to be integrated into materials and communicative activities in such a way that the learner practices the target language in real context: ir de compras, los viajes, el clima, paisajes naturales, las vacaciones, servicios de un hotel y agencias de viaje, monumentos históricos, géneros literarios, la música, el cine, la prensa, la Internet, el teléfono móvil, la moda, la publicidad, electrodomésticos, etc. Efforts should be made to provide socio-cultural information of Spanish-speaking countries: ferias y festivales de los países hispánicos, lugares de interés turístico y monumentos en los países de habla hispana, modos de viajar y medios de transporte, escritores y poetas importantes de la literatura hispánica, la música y películas hispánicas, etc. The above-mentioned examples are suggestive and the teacher depending on the needs of the learners may improvise the same within the framework of the prescribed syllabus to facilitate the teaching and learning process.

Prescribed textbook: Relevant chapters may be referred to for use as per the prescribed syllabus.

Aula international 3 (CD + workbook), by Jaime Corpas, Difusión.

Reference textbook:

Collins Gem Spanish School Dictionary, Collins.

en acción Curso de español 2, (CD + workbook) by Elena Verdia, Marisa Gonzalez, et. al., enClave ELE

Compañeros 3 (CD + workbook) by Francísca Castro, et. al., SGEL.

En directo, nivel medio (CD + Workbook) by Aquilino Sánchez Pérez

e-Resources:

“Mi mundo en palabras”: https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/mimundo/default.htm

“Lecturas paso a paso” (lecturas adaptadas con actividades interactivas):https://cvc.cervantes.es/aula/lecturas/

“Pasatiempos de Rayuela” (actividades interactivas): https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/pasatiempos/default.php

“En sintonía con el español” (podcast en español): https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/ese/default.htm

