CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies syllabus 2022-23: Download Complete Curriculum

CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies syllabus 2022-23: Students of CBSE board who have opted for Legal studies in class 12th can access the syllabus, question paper design and course content in this article. You can also download the syllabus, in pdf format, which includes the project details as well.
Legal studies in senior secondary level i.e outside a law school, has a number of perceived benefits such as increase in the understanding of public affairs, an awareness of citizen’s rights and duties, eradicating false notions about law, lawyers and the legal system, etc.
Class XII (2022-23)
Time: 3 hrs.
Marks: 80
Looking at the course structure, there are 7 different chapters included in the course to build a firm base for the candidates:
COURSE STRUCTURE
|
S.no.
|
Periods
|
Marks
|
1
|
Judiciary
|
30
|
10
|
2
|
Topics of Law
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
Arbitration, Tribunal Adjudication and Alternative Dispute Resolution
|
30
|
10
|
4
|
Human Rights in India
|
30
|
10
|
5
|
Legal Profession in India
|
30
|
10
|
6
|
Legal Services
|
30
|
10
|
7
|
International Context
|
30
|
10
|
8
|
Project (Based on Syllabus)
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
220
|
100
The course content of these 7 chapters have been mentioned in the table below:
Theory- 80 marks (One Paper)
Internal Assessment - Project Based Assessment - 20 marks
Course Contents:
|
S No
|
Unit
|
Topics
|
1
|
Judiciary
|
i. Structure and Hierarchy of Courts and
Legal Offices in India
ii. Constitution, Roles and Impartiality
iii. Appointments, Trainings, Retirement and Removal of Judges
iv. Courts and Judicial Review
|
2
|
Topics of Law
|
i. Law of Property
ii. Law of Contracts
iii. Law of Torts
iv. Introduction to Criminal Laws in India
|
3
|
Arbitration, Tribunal Adjudication and Alternative Dispute Resolution
|
i. Adversarial and Inquisitorial Systems
ii. Introduction to Alternative Dispute Resolution
iii. Types of ADR- Arbitration, Administrative Tribunals
iv. Mediation and Conciliation
v. Lok Adalats
vi. Ombudsman
vii. Lokpal and Lokayukta
|
4
|
Human Rights in India
|
i. Constitutional framework and Related laws in India- Human Rights in India; Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, Directive Principles of State Policy
ii. Complaint mechanism of quasi judicial bodies- NHRC, NCM, NCW, NCSC and NCST
|
5
|
Legal Profession in India
|
i. The Advocates Act, 1961
ii. The Bar Council of India
iii. Lawyers and Professional Ethics Professional duties of an advocate; Advertising by Lawyers
iv. Opportunities for Law graduates
v. Legal Education in India
vi. Liberalization of the Legal Profession
vii. Women and Legal Profession in India.
|
6
|
Legal Services
|
i. Free Legal Aid under Criminal law, Legal Aid by the State, Legal Aid under the Indian Constitution
ii. NALSA Regulations, 2010
iii. Criteria for giving free Legal Services
iv. Lok Adalats
v. Legal Aid in Context of Social Justice and Human Rights
|
7
|
International Context
|
i. Introduction to International Law
ii. Sources of International Law – Treaties, Customs and ICJ Decisions
iii. International Institutions
iv. International Human Rights
v. Customary International Law
vi. International law & Municipal Law
vii. International Law & India
viii. Dispute Resolution – ICJ, ICC and Other Dispute Resolution Mechanisms
|
8
|
Project (Based on Syllabus)
Now we can have a look at the 8th element of the course content i.e. Project work
PROJECT GUIDELINES
INTRODUCTION -
The student is required to do a project on ‘Understanding Case Laws’
OBJECTIVES-
The project work aims to enable students to:
- identify a legal problem and provide its remedy
- select relevant legal sources and conduct research
- analyse and distinguish between types of cases
- apply case laws and relevant statutory laws
METHODOLOGY-
- The student is required to select any 3 decided cases related to the curriculum where one must be civil in nature, one criminal and one constitutional in character.
- The research on the cases must include the following points:
a) Name of the case
b) Parties to the case
c) Citation
d) Bench
e) Nature of the case (Civil, Criminal or Constitutional)
f) Facts of the case and issues involved
g) Arguments of the parties
h) Decision of the case
Now, we will have a look at the Question Paper Design of Legal Studies in CBSE Class 12th
DESIGN OF THE QUESTION PAPER - CLASS XII (2022-23)
Time : 3 Hours
Max. Marks: 80
|
S No
|
Competencies
|
Total
Marks
|
% Weightage
|
1
|
Remembering and Understanding:
Exhibit memory of previously learned material by
recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by
organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting,
giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
24
|
30
|
2
|
Applying:
Solve problems to new situations by applying
acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules
in a different way.
|
24
|
30
|
3
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:
Examine and break information into parts by
identifying motives or causes. Make inferences
and find evidence to support, generalizations,
Present and defend opinions by making
judgments about information, validity of ideas, or
quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile
information together in a different way by
combining elements in a new pattern or proposing
alternative solutions
|
32
|
40
|
Total
|
80
|
100
- No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters.
- Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates.
Choice(s):
There will be no overall choice in the question paper. However, 33% internal choices will be given in all the sections.
Internal Assessment
A Project based internal assessment of twenty marks will be done as indicated above.
You can CLICK HERE to download CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Syllabus 2022-23.
Practise and test your level of readiness for upcoming boards in 2022-23 with our geniusly crafted practise papers:
