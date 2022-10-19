CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies syllabus 2022-23: Download Complete Curriculum of Legal Studies course for the candidates of class 12th, in PDF Format.

CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies syllabus 2022-23: Students of CBSE board who have opted for Legal studies in class 12th can access the syllabus, question paper design and course content in this article. You can also download the syllabus, in pdf format, which includes the project details as well.

Legal studies in senior secondary level i.e outside a law school, has a number of perceived benefits such as increase in the understanding of public affairs, an awareness of citizen’s rights and duties, eradicating false notions about law, lawyers and the legal system, etc.

Class XII (2022-23)

Time: 3 hrs.

Marks: 80

Looking at the course structure, there are 7 different chapters included in the course to build a firm base for the candidates:

COURSE STRUCTURE

S.no. Periods Marks 1 Judiciary 30 10 2 Topics of Law 40 20 3 Arbitration, Tribunal Adjudication and Alternative Dispute Resolution 30 10 4 Human Rights in India 30 10 5 Legal Profession in India 30 10 6 Legal Services 30 10 7 International Context 30 10 8 Project (Based on Syllabus) 20 20 Total 220 100

The course content of these 7 chapters have been mentioned in the table below:



Theory- 80 marks (One Paper)

Internal Assessment - Project Based Assessment - 20 marks

Course Contents:

S No Unit Topics 1 Judiciary i. Structure and Hierarchy of Courts and Legal Offices in India ii. Constitution, Roles and Impartiality iii. Appointments, Trainings, Retirement and Removal of Judges iv. Courts and Judicial Review 2 Topics of Law i. Law of Property ii. Law of Contracts iii. Law of Torts iv. Introduction to Criminal Laws in India 3 Arbitration, Tribunal Adjudication and Alternative Dispute Resolution i. Adversarial and Inquisitorial Systems ii. Introduction to Alternative Dispute Resolution iii. Types of ADR- Arbitration, Administrative Tribunals iv. Mediation and Conciliation v. Lok Adalats vi. Ombudsman vii. Lokpal and Lokayukta 4 Human Rights in India i. Constitutional framework and Related laws in India- Human Rights in India; Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, Directive Principles of State Policy ii. Complaint mechanism of quasi judicial bodies- NHRC, NCM, NCW, NCSC and NCST 5 Legal Profession in India i. The Advocates Act, 1961 ii. The Bar Council of India iii. Lawyers and Professional Ethics Professional duties of an advocate; Advertising by Lawyers iv. Opportunities for Law graduates v. Legal Education in India vi. Liberalization of the Legal Profession vii. Women and Legal Profession in India. 6 Legal Services i. Free Legal Aid under Criminal law, Legal Aid by the State, Legal Aid under the Indian Constitution ii. NALSA Regulations, 2010 iii. Criteria for giving free Legal Services iv. Lok Adalats v. Legal Aid in Context of Social Justice and Human Rights 7 International Context i. Introduction to International Law ii. Sources of International Law – Treaties, Customs and ICJ Decisions iii. International Institutions iv. International Human Rights v. Customary International Law vi. International law & Municipal Law vii. International Law & India viii. Dispute Resolution – ICJ, ICC and Other Dispute Resolution Mechanisms 8 Project (Based on Syllabus)

Now we can have a look at the 8th element of the course content i.e. Project work

PROJECT GUIDELINES

INTRODUCTION -

The student is required to do a project on ‘Understanding Case Laws’

OBJECTIVES-

The project work aims to enable students to:

identify a legal problem and provide its remedy

select relevant legal sources and conduct research

analyse and distinguish between types of cases

apply case laws and relevant statutory laws

METHODOLOGY-

The student is required to select any 3 decided cases related to the curriculum where one must be civil in nature, one criminal and one constitutional in character.

The research on the cases must include the following points:

a) Name of the case

b) Parties to the case

c) Citation

d) Bench

e) Nature of the case (Civil, Criminal or Constitutional)

f) Facts of the case and issues involved

g) Arguments of the parties

h) Decision of the case

Now, we will have a look at the Question Paper Design of Legal Studies in CBSE Class 12th



DESIGN OF THE QUESTION PAPER - CLASS XII (2022-23)

Time : 3 Hours

Max. Marks: 80

S No Competencies Total Marks % Weightage 1 Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 24 30 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 24 30 3 Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support, generalizations, Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions 32 40 Total 80 100

No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates.

Choice(s):

There will be no overall choice in the question paper. However, 33% internal choices will be given in all the sections.

Internal Assessment

A Project based internal assessment of twenty marks will be done as indicated above.

You can CLICK HERE to download CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Syllabus 2022-23.

Practise and test your level of readiness for upcoming boards in 2022-23 with our geniusly crafted practise papers:

Best of luck to all the candidates.