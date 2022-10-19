CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies syllabus 2022-23: Download Complete Curriculum

CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies syllabus 2022-23: Download Complete Curriculum of Legal Studies course for the candidates of class 12th, in PDF Format.

CBSE Class 12 Legal studies syllabus 2022-23
CBSE Class 12 Legal studies syllabus 2022-23

CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies syllabus 2022-23: Students of CBSE board who have opted for Legal studies in class 12th can access the syllabus, question paper design and course content in this article. You can also download the syllabus, in pdf format, which includes the project details as well. 

Legal studies in senior secondary level i.e  outside a law school, has a number of perceived benefits such as increase in the understanding of public affairs,  an awareness of citizen’s rights and duties, eradicating false notions about law, lawyers and the legal system, etc.

Class XII (2022-23)

Time: 3 hrs.

Marks: 80

Looking at the course structure, there are 7 different chapters included in the course to build a firm base for the candidates:

COURSE STRUCTURE

S.no.

  

Periods 

Marks

1

Judiciary

30

10

2

Topics of Law

40

20

3

Arbitration, Tribunal Adjudication and Alternative Dispute Resolution

30

10

4

Human Rights in India

30

10

5

Legal Profession in India

30

10

6

Legal Services

30

10

7

International Context

30

10

8

Project (Based on Syllabus) 

20

20
 

Total

220

100

The course content of these 7 chapters have been mentioned in the table below:

Theory- 80 marks (One Paper)

Internal Assessment  - Project Based Assessment - 20 marks

Course Contents:

S No 

Unit

Topics

1

Judiciary

i. Structure and Hierarchy of Courts and

Legal Offices in India

ii. Constitution, Roles and Impartiality

iii. Appointments, Trainings, Retirement and Removal of Judges

iv. Courts and Judicial Review

2

Topics of Law

i. Law of Property

ii. Law of Contracts

iii. Law of Torts

iv. Introduction to Criminal Laws in India

3

Arbitration, Tribunal Adjudication and Alternative Dispute Resolution

i. Adversarial and Inquisitorial Systems

ii. Introduction to Alternative Dispute Resolution

iii. Types of ADR- Arbitration, Administrative Tribunals

iv. Mediation and Conciliation

v. Lok Adalats

vi. Ombudsman

vii. Lokpal and Lokayukta

4

Human Rights in India

i. Constitutional framework and Related laws in India- Human Rights in India; Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, Directive Principles of State Policy

ii. Complaint mechanism of quasi judicial bodies- NHRC, NCM, NCW, NCSC and NCST

5

Legal Profession in India

i. The Advocates Act, 1961

ii. The Bar Council of India

iii. Lawyers and Professional Ethics Professional duties of an advocate; Advertising by Lawyers

iv. Opportunities for Law graduates

v. Legal Education in India

vi. Liberalization of the Legal Profession

vii. Women and Legal Profession in India.

6

Legal Services

i. Free Legal Aid under Criminal law, Legal Aid by the State, Legal Aid under the Indian Constitution

ii. NALSA Regulations, 2010

iii. Criteria for giving free Legal Services

iv. Lok Adalats

v. Legal Aid in Context of Social Justice and Human Rights

7

International Context

i. Introduction to International Law

ii. Sources of International Law – Treaties, Customs and ICJ Decisions

iii. International Institutions

iv. International Human Rights

v. Customary International Law

vi. International law & Municipal Law

vii. International Law & India

viii. Dispute Resolution – ICJ, ICC and Other Dispute Resolution Mechanisms

8

Project (Based on Syllabus) 

  

Now we can have a look at the 8th element of the course content i.e. Project work

PROJECT GUIDELINES

INTRODUCTION -

The student is required to do a project on ‘Understanding Case Laws’

OBJECTIVES-

The project work aims to enable students to:

  • identify a legal problem and provide its remedy
  • select relevant legal sources and conduct research
  • analyse and distinguish between types of cases
  • apply case laws and relevant statutory laws

METHODOLOGY-

  1. The student is required to select any 3 decided cases related to the curriculum where one must be civil in nature, one criminal and one constitutional in character.
  1. The research on the cases must include the following points:

a) Name of the case

b) Parties to the case

c) Citation

d) Bench

e) Nature of the case (Civil, Criminal or Constitutional)

f) Facts of the case and issues involved

g) Arguments of the parties

h) Decision of the case

Now, we will have a look at the Question Paper Design of Legal Studies in CBSE Class 12th

DESIGN OF THE QUESTION PAPER - CLASS  XII (2022-23)

Time : 3 Hours

Max. Marks: 80

S No

Competencies

Total

Marks

% Weightage

1

Remembering and Understanding:

Exhibit memory of previously learned material by

recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by

organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting,

giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

24

30

2

Applying:

Solve problems to new situations by applying

acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules

in a different way.

24

30

3

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:

Examine and break information into parts by

identifying motives or causes. Make inferences

and find evidence to support, generalizations,

Present and defend opinions by making

judgments about information, validity of ideas, or

quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile

information together in a different way by

combining elements in a new pattern or proposing

alternative solutions

32

40
 

Total

80

100
  1. No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters.
  2. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates.

Choice(s):

There will be no overall choice in the question paper. However, 33% internal choices will be given in all the sections.

Internal Assessment

A Project based internal assessment of twenty marks will be done as indicated above.

You can CLICK HERE to download CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Syllabus 2022-23.

Practise and test your level of readiness for upcoming boards in 2022-23 with our geniusly crafted practise papers:

CBSE Class 12 Humanities Practice Papers: All Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Practice Papers: All Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Science Practice Papers: All Subjects

Best of luck to all the candidates.

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next