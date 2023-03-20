CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Unit-Wise Important MCQs For 2022-23 Board Exams

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2023: Download CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Important MCQs in pdf format. This article will provide essential multiple-choice questions for CBSE Class 12 CS examination 2023 with answers. Read the complete article for quick revision.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science MCQs: As per CBSE date sheet, the exam for CBSE Class 12 Computer Science is scheduled for the 23rd of March, Thursday. Please read the below-mentioned unit-wise important MCQs that will help you in your CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2023.

Unit I: Computational Thinking and Programming-2

REVIEW OF PYTHON

Q1: What error occurs when you execute the following Python code snippet? apple = mango

a) SyntaxError b) NameError c) ValueError d) TypeError

Ans: B

Q2: Which of the following can be used as valid variable identifier(s) in Python?

total 7Salute Que$tion global

Ans: 7

Q3: Which of the following forces an expression to be converted into specific type?

a) Implicit type casting b) Mutable type casting c) Immutable type casting d) Explicit type casting

Ans: D

Q4: If l=[11,22,33,44], then output of print(len(l)) will be

a)4

b)3

c) 8 d) 6

Ans: A

Q5: Which point can be considered as difference between string and list?

Length Mutability Indexing and Slicing Accessing individual elements

Ans: B

Functions

Q1: In python function, the function calling another function is known as_____________and the function being called is known ______________________________

a) main, keyword b) caller, called c) called, caller d) executer, execute

Ans: b

Q2: pow( ) function belongs to which library?

a) math b) string c) random d) maths

Ans: a

Q3: Identify the module to which the following function load () belong to?

a) math b) random c) pickle d) sys

Ans: c

Q4: Which of the following is a valid function name?

a) Start_game() b) start game() c) start-game() d) All of the above

Ans: a

Q5: The variable declared inside the function is called a variable

a) global b) local c) external d) none of the above

Ans: b

DATA FILE HANDLING

Q1: To read the entire remaining contents of the file as a string from a file object

myfile, we use

myfile.read(2) myfile.read() myfile.readline() myfile.readlines()

Ans: b

Q2: Which function of a file object can be used to fetch the current cursor position in

terms of number of bytes from beginning of file?

seek( ) bytes( ) tell( ) fetch( )

Ans: c

Q3: For the following python code, what will be the datatype of variables x, y, z given

that the code runs without any error?

f = open(‘story.txt’)

x = f.read(1)

y = f.readline()

z = f.readlines()

string, list, list None, list, list string, string, list string, string, string

Ans: c

Q4: If a text file is opened in w+ mode, then what is the initial position of file

pointer/cursor?

Beginning of file End of the file Beginning of the last line of text file Undetermined

Ans: a

Q5: What will be the most correct option for possible output of the following code,

given that the code executes without any error.

f = open(‘cricket.txt’)

data = f.read(150)

print(len(data))

It will always be 150 151 More than or equal to 150 Less than or equal to 150

Ans: d

BINARY FILES

Q1: Which is the valid syntax to write an object onto a binary file opened in the write

mode?

pickle.dump(<object to be written>, <file handle of open file>) pickle.dump(<file handle of open file>, <object to be written>) dump.pickle(<object>, <file handle>) None of the above

Ans:a

Q2: Rahul is trying to write a tuple t = (10,20,30,40,50) on a binary file

notebook.bin. Consider the following code written by him.

import pickle #statement 1

t = (10,20,30,40,50) #statement 2

myfile = open("notebook.bin",'w') #statement 3

pickle.dump(t, myfile) #statement 4

myfile.close()

Which of the following statement contains an error?

Statement 1 Statement 2 Statement 3 Statement 4

Ans:c

Q3: In which file, no delimiters are used for line and no translations occur?

(a) Text file

(b) Binary file

(c) csv file

(d) None of the above

Ans: b

Q4: Which of the following function is used to read data from a binary file?

(a) write

(b) load

(c) dump

(d) scan

Ans: b

Q5: Choose the file mode used to write data into binary file.

(a) rb

(b) wb

(c) r+

(d) w+

Ans: b

CSV FILE

Q1: The default delimiter for a CSV file is :

Semi colon Colon Comma Hyphen

Ans:c

Q2: Which function is used to open a csv file ?

Open() csv.open() writer() csv.writer()

Ans:b

Q3: Which among the following is not a function of csv module?

reader() read() writer() writerows()

Ans:b

Q4: The opening function of a csv file is similar to the opening of:

Binary file Text File Both of them None of them

Ans:b

Q5: Which mode opens the file for exclusive creation, which fails in the case where file

already exists

a w x r

Ans:c

DATA STRUCTURE

Q1: Which list method can be used to perform Pop operation in a stack implemented

by list?

(a) pop()

(b) pop(1)

(c) remove()

(d) pop(0)

Ans:a

Q2: Consider the following operation performed on a stack of size 3, What will be the

output? (* top position)

Puah(10)

Push(20)

Push(30)

Pop()

Push(40)

Push(50)

(a) overflow

(b) underflow

(c) 10 20 30 40 50*

(d) 10 20 40 50*

Ans:a

Q3: Choose the correct output for the following stack operation(* top position)

Push(5)

Push(8)

Pop()

Push(2)

Push(5)

Pop()

Push(1)

(a) 8 5 2 5 1*

(b) 8 5 5 2 1*

(c) 2 5 5 1*

(d) 5 2 1*

Ans: d

Q4: Which list method can be used to perform Push operation in a stack implemented

by list?

(a) append()

(b) extend()

(c) push()

(d) insert()

Ans: a

