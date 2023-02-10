CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download

CBSE Computer Science Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Board Exam for 2022-2023 academic session is scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2023. CBSE class 12 students who are going to be appearing in the Computer Science board exam must solve the question papers of the past years to understand the kinds of questions being asked in the subject.

The class 12th Computer Science Previous year question papers are like a treasure for the students preparing for CBSE Computer board exams. Check all the previous year Computer question papers given here to attempt the upcoming CBSE class 12th Computer board exam 2023 on March 23, 2023.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 Computer Science

In this article, you will be getting the direct download links to the previous year Computer Science question papers of CBSE Class 12. With the help of the CBSE Computer Science Previous Year Question Papers, you will be able to foresee the different kinds of questions that can be asked in the Computer board exam on March 23rd, 2023. Hence, you will be ready to face the question paper with little to no elements of surprise.

Students must make a note that the examinations in the CBSE board exam in the previous years have been affected due to the Covid 19 pandemic and the question papers provided hee have been issued directly from the portal of the CBSE Board.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Unit Wise Marking Scheme (2022-23)

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science syllabus has two important aspects: Theory and Practical.

You can see the division of marks for both theory and practicalpart of the CBSE Class 12 Computer syllabus in the table given below:

Chapter name Theory marks Computational Thinking and Programming – 2 40 Computer Networks 10 Database Management 20 TOTAL 70

Practical

Area Marks Allotted Lab Test 8+4=12 Report file 7 Project 8 Viva voce 3 Total Marks 30

You can check CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2022-2023 to have a detailed look at the Course Structure, Course Content and Practical work details in the Computer Science curriculum.

Importance of the Computer Science Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students?

Previous year papers are important for CBSE Class 12 students. Solving the questions asked in the previous year's question papers helps students in understanding the different types of questions that have been asked in the years before.

Since these are the actual questions which CBSE class 12 Computer students faced in their board examination, it can also help students feel more confident about their exam preparation.

Therefore, Previous year question papers of Computer Science are very important for board exam 2023 students as it will help the candidates in understanding the different types of questions that have been asked earlier to the students of Class 12 CBSE.

Why should one solve Computer Science Previous Year’s Question Papers?

In order to perform well in the CBSE Class 12th Computer Science Board Exam 2022-23, students should solve all questions from the past year's question papers. On careful analysis of the questions from the past year papers, you would be able to identify the pattern in which different kinds of questions are asked year after year.

