CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam on March 23: Important Questions for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Important Questions: Central Board of Secondary Education is going to conduct the Computer Science paper for 2022-23 session on March 23, 2023. Find here some important questions to practice before the exam day in order to score well.

Important Questions for CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2023: The 2022-23 board exam for Computer Science, subject code 083, of CBSE Board class 12 has been scheduled for the 23rd of March, 2023 from 10.30 AM. Computer Science is a common choice of subject for students from all streams. In this digital world, having knowledge of Computer Science is essential for all streams of study and career. Therefore, it is an important paper for all students. Besides, if done ther right ebay, this paper can be very scoring. Thus, for a good overall result, scoring werll in CBSE Class 12 Computer Science exam is necessary. Therefore, to help students practice and revise before the exam, our subject experfsts have compiled and curated important questions for students to practice before the examination.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper Design

The question paper will contain five sections, Section A to E.

All questions will be compulsory.

Section A will have 18 questions carrying 01 mark each.

Section B will have 07 Very Short Answer type questions carrying 02 marks each.

Section C will have Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each.

Section D will have 03 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each.

Section E will have 02 questions carrying 04 marks each.

Important Questions for CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2023

Check various types of questions to help you score well in the upcoming board exam:

Important Assertion Reason Questions

1 Assertion (A):- If the arguments in function call statement match the number and order of arguments as defined in the function definition, such arguments are called positional arguments.

Reasoning (R):- During a function call, the argument list first contains default argument(s) followed by positional argument(s).

Mark the correct choice as:

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

(c) A is True but R is False

(d) A is false but R is True

2 Assertion(A):Python overwrites an existing file or creates a non-existing file when we open a file with ‘w’ mode .

Reason(R):a+ mode is used only for write operations

Mark the correct choice as

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

(c) A is True but R is False

(d) A is false but R is True

3 Assertion (A):- Assertion(A):The resultset refers to a logical set of records that are fetched from the database by executing an SQL query.

Reason(R):Resultset stored in a cursor object can be extracted by using fetch(...) functions.

Mark the correct choice as

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A

(c) A is True but R is False

(d) A is false but R is True

4 Assertion ( A) : In SQL, the aggregate function Avg() calculates the average value on a set of values and produce a single result.

Reason ( R) : The aggregate functions are used to perform some fundamental arithmetic tasks such as Min(),Max(), Sum() etc

(a) Both assertion and reason are true and the reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) Both assertion and reason are true but the reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) Assertion is true but reason is false.

(d) Assertion is false but reason is true.

5 Assertion (A): CSV (Comma Separated Values) is a file format for data storage which looks like a text file.

Reason (R): The information is organized with one record on each line and each field is separated by comma.

(a) Both assertion and reason are true and the reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) Both assertion and reason are true but the reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) Assertion is true but reason is false.

(d) Assertion is false but reason is true.

Important Short Answer Questions

1 Write two points of difference between Circuit Switching and Packet Switching.

2 How to Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Practice Paper 2023 PDF?

3 Write two points of difference between XML and HTML.

4 Define the following terms :

Website

Webpage

Web server

5 Explain the use of ‘Foreign Key’ in a Relational Database Management System. Give example to support your answer.

6 Differentiate between char(n) and varchar(n) data types with respect to databases.

7 Differentiate between count() and count(*) functions in SQL with appropriate example.

Important Case Study Questions

1 Jinesh is studying in one of the popular Hardware and Networking institute. He already learned Network Topology, Types of Network and Communication media. He has just started to learn about protocol. Kindly help him to learn protocols with below question answers.

1) Which protocol is used to send or receive emails?

2) Which protocol is used to surf the web?

3) Which protocol is used to surf the web securely?

4) Which protocol is used to send or receive the files?

5) Expand the POP protocol.

2 Neha is making software on “Items & their prices” in which various records are to be stored/retrieved in STORE.CSV data file. It consists some records (Item & Price). She has written the following code in python. As a programmer, you have to help her to successfully execute the program.

import ___________ # Statement-1 def AddItem(Item, Price) ___ # Statement-2 f=open(“STORE.CSV”, ___ ) # Statement-3 fw=csv.writer(f) fw.writerow([Item, Price]) ____________ # Statement-4 def ShowRecord(): with open(“STORE.CSV”,”r”) as NI: NewItem=csv._______ (NI) # Statement-5 for rec in NewItem: print(rec[0], “#”, rec[1])

#main-code AddItem(“Sugar”, 38.00) AddItem(“Rice”, 48.50) ShowRecord() # Statement-6

Q1 Which module should be imported in Statement-1.

A. pickle B. csv C. file D. text

Q2 Which file mode to be passed to add new record in Statement-3.

A. w+ B. w C. wb D. a

Q3 What should be written in Statement-4 to close the file?

A. close() B. fw.close() C. f.close() D. csv.close()

Q4. Which function to be used in Statement-5 to read the data from a csv file.

A. read() B. readline() C. readlines() D. reader()

3 Kiran has started a business all over India and he wants to establish a network among its offices and branches. Help him to choose various communication media as per requirement.

Head Office: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 10 Computers

Branch 1: Delhi, 50 Computers

Branch 2: Mumbai, 100 Computers

Branch 3: Kolkata, 100 Computers

1) Kiran wants high speed network in Branch 1, Delhi. Which cable he has to used to provide maximum speed among computers.

2) Kiran has low budget in Branch 2, Mumbai. Which cable he has to use to keep low cost network establishment.

3) Kiran does not know about guided or unguided media. Kindly help him to classify the below media into Guided and Unguided media.

Fiber Optic Radio wave Co-axial Microwave

4) Kiran wants to connect Head office with all branches. Which communication media he has to used to connect head office with all branches.

Related:

Important Links for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Preparation: