CBSE Board Exam Tips 2022 - How to use your study breaks effectively to refresh your mind

Check the most effective tips to use your study breaks in a way to help you relax and refresh your brain. A well-uitilised study break will boost your energy, helping you in quick learning and preparing well for the exams.

CBSE Exam Tips 2022: A relaxed and stress free mind is more efficient to absorb a piece of information. So, it’s important for every student to take out some time from their hectic, busy study schedule to set their brain at rest and give it some refreshment. For this, study breaks must be scheduled at regular intervals. Taking breaks from studies every 50-60 minutes can improve both focus and attention. In addition to taking regular study breaks, what you do in each break matters a lot. Actually, it’s really important to choose the right type of activity for your study break so that you can return back refreshed and focused.

Some healthy and mind refreshing activities that a student must practice during the study breaks are given below:

Go outside to take a walk and get some fresh air. Even a brisk walk can be effective as it helps to make the blood flow smoother, which ultimately helps to re-energize each of your body parts.

Stretch out your body to move every stiffened body part. When you study, you sit in the same position for long periods of time. Taking some time to stretch your muscles out can help relax you.

Taking a quick shower can also prove to be helpful to re-energize your brain and body. Everyone feels revitalized and rejuvenated when they are fresh out of the shower. Thus, take a five or ten minute shower during a study break so as to help you revitalize and refresh your body and mind.

Another prominent activity you can try is meditation. During one of your scheduled breaks, take a few mindful minutes to meditate in a calm and quiet place. Focus on some breathing exercises, which can really revitalize and invigorate the mind so that it’s ready to absorb more information.

Take some healthy snacks as they can help to stabilize your blood sugar, calm your hunger pangs and assist with healthy brain function. But please, stay away from junk foods and too much caffeine.

Take a 15-20 minute nap. This is the best way to rest your mind and proves to be much beneficial for improved alertness and performance.

Creative activities, like coloring, drawing or a quick dance-off can also be helpful to boost energy, clear your mind and take up your mood, even if you are not artistic at all.

