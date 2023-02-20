CBSE Class 10th Maths Board Exam 2023: Check Marking Scheme & Paper Pattern for Final Preparations

CBSE Class 10 Maths marking scheme and paper pattern for the board exam 2023 is discussed here. Check important marking scheme details for easy and effective exam preparation.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam has already begun on 15th February, 2023 however the 10th class students are yet to write their major papers. The Maths CBSE Exam for Class 10th will be held on 21st March. Exam for both ‘Standard’ and ‘Basic’ papers will be conducted on the same day. In this article, we have mentioned the details of the marking scheme and question paper design for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will conduct one final exam this year instead of the 2 terms that were held according to the special assessment scheme for the 2021-22 session. The question paper will be based on the complete syllabus of Mathematics. However, the topics deleted from the syllabus would not be tested in the exam. Go through the entire article to check on the CBSE Class 10 Maths marking scheme, paper pattern, marks distribution, and other important details.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Marking Scheme for Board Exam 2023

The Mathematics paper will be of 100 marks with a breakage of 80 marks for theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. The exam pattern and syllabus for both standard and basic papers is the same. The unit-wise weightage to be followed for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023 is going to be as follows:

Unit Name Marks I. NUMBER SYSTEMS 06 II. ALGEBRA 20 III. COORDINATE GEOMETRY 06 IV. GEOMETRY 15 V. TRIGONOMETRY 12 VI. MENSURATION 10 VII. STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 11 Total 80

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Format (2023)

The board has changed the question paper format for the 2022-2023 session exams. Under the new assessment policy, students will be tested more on their competency skills. There will be questions on case study and assertion-reason.

The typology of questions in the CBSE Maths Paper of Class 10th will be as follows:

Type of Questions Weightage Competency Based Questions 40% Objective Type Questions 20% Short/Long Answer Type Questions 40%

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Design 2023

The standard paper will have a blend of objective and subjective type questions. The questions will be asked in the form of MCQs and long and short answer types.

There will be 5 sections in the paper. A total of 38 questions will be asked with all being compulsory. However, internal choices will be provided in some questions of sections B, C, D and E.

Questions will be asked in the following pattern:

Section Number of Questions Type of Questions Marks Per Question Section - A 20 Multiple Choice Questions 1 Section - B 5 Very Short Answer Questions 2 Section - C 6 Short Answer Questions 3 Section - D 4 Long Answer Questions 5 Section - E 3 Case Based Questions 4 Total 38 80 Marks

Important points to remember for CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Design

The CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2023 will be for 80 marks.

The question paper will have 38questions divided into five

Questions for 1, 2, 3, and 5 marks will be there in the paper.

The paper will have questions of objective, short answer and descriptive types.

Internal choice will be provided in 2 Questions of 5 marks, 2 Questions of 3 marks and 2 Questions of 2 marks. An internal choice will also be there in the 2 marks questions of Section E.

The time allowed to complete the paper will be three hours.

Students must plan their exam preparations keeping in mind the changed paper pattern and type of questions. They should also be aware of the revised syllabus and ignore the deleted part while revising for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023.

