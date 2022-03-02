CBSE Class 10 Social Science 4 Marks Questions (Chapter-wise)| Important for CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 students can check here the Social Science 3 marks questions set which is very important for the CBSE Term 2 Exam preparations. The chapter-wise questions have been prepared by the exam experts.

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct the subject board exam in April-May, 2022 in offline mode. To do well in the format of the long and short answers, students must practice writing and prepare different types of questions based on important concepts. Students can now practice important questions prepared by the exam experts here at Jagran Josh to prepare important stuff for the Term 2 Exam. We have provided below important 4 marks questions for Class 10 Social Sciences. These questions will help students revise important concepts in a little time. Download the chapter-wise important questions in PDF from the link mentioned at the end of this article.

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important 4 Marks Questions below:

Chapter - Nationalism in India

1. How did the plantation workers understand the idea of ‘Swaraj’? Explain.

2. Why did Gandhiji decide to launch a nationwide Satyagraha against the proposed Rowlatt Act, 1919? How was it organised Explain.

3. What were the two types of demands mentioned by Gandhiji in his letter to Viceroy Irwin on 31st January 1930? Why was abolition of ‘salt tax’ most stirring demand? Explain.

4. Describe the role of the peasants in Awadh in the Non-cooperation Movement.

5. Describe the main features of the ‘Salt March’.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022

6. Describe the spread of Non-Cooperation Movement in the countryside.

7. How did cultural processes help in creating a sense of collective belongingness in India? Explain.

8. Evaluate the contribution of folklore, songs, popular prints etc., in shaping the nationalism during freedom struggle.

9. Explain any five major problems posed by the First World War in India.

10. Explain five points about Gandhiji’s idea of ‘satyagraha’.

Download all the chapter-wise questions from the following link:

Also, check: