CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 (Term 2): Check Social Science 3 Marks Questions for Practice; Very Important for Subjective Paper

Chapter - Nationalism in India

1. What was the main reason to withdraw the Non-cooperation Movement?

2. Name three main ‘Satyagraha’ movements organized by Mahatma Gandhi successfully in favour of peasants in 1916 and 1917.

3. Explain the idea of Satyagraha .

4. How did the plantation workers understand the idea of ‘Swaraj’? Explain.

5. Explain any three effects of the Non-cooperation Movement on the economy of India.

Chapter - Manufacturing Industries

Why have the demands of jute products increased internally as well as globally? Explain any two reasons. How are integrated steel plants different from mini steel plants? How is the information technology industry gaining importance in India? How can the industrial pollution of fresh water be reduced? Why is iron and steel industry called a basic industry?

Chapter - Life Lines of National Economy

What are the problems faced by Indian Railways? What made the location of inland oil refineries possible? Name any two inland oil refineries. Write merits of waterways in India. What are ‘Pawan Hans’ services? Write two purposes for which the services are used. Define international trade. Why is it considered as economic barometer of a country?

