CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 (Term 2): Check Social Science 3 Marks Questions for Practice; Very Important for Subjective Paper

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important 3 Marks Questions below:
Chapter - Nationalism in India
1. What was the main reason to withdraw the Non-cooperation Movement?
2. Name three main ‘Satyagraha’ movements organized by Mahatma Gandhi successfully in favour of peasants in 1916 and 1917.
3. Explain the idea of Satyagraha .
4. How did the plantation workers understand the idea of ‘Swaraj’? Explain.
5. Explain any three effects of the Non-cooperation Movement on the economy of India.
Chapter - Manufacturing Industries
- Why have the demands of jute products increased internally as well as globally? Explain any two reasons.
- How are integrated steel plants different from mini steel plants?
- How is the information technology industry gaining importance in India?
- How can the industrial pollution of fresh water be reduced?
- Why is iron and steel industry called a basic industry?
Chapter - Life Lines of National Economy
- What are the problems faced by Indian Railways?
- What made the location of inland oil refineries possible? Name any two inland oil refineries.
- Write merits of waterways in India.
- What are ‘Pawan Hans’ services? Write two purposes for which the services are used.
- Define international trade. Why is it considered as economic barometer of a country?
