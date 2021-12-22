CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 2) is provided here in PDF. Check this revised to know the unit-wise marks distribution and practical details for CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Syllabus 2022.

Get here the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Syllabus. With this syllabus, you will get to know all important details of curriculum and marks distribution for theory and practical examination. The CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 can be downloaded from here in PDF.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications (Code 165) Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22:

Learning Outcomes

1.Ability to create a simple website 2. Ability to embed images, audio and video in an HTML page 3. Ability to use style sheets to beautify the web pages. 4. Ability to Interface a web site with a web server and record the details of a user's request. 5. Ability to follow basic cyber ethics 6. Ability to familiarize with network concepts.

Distribution of Marks and Periods TERM I + TERM II

TERM II

Unit 1: Networking

Internet: World Wide Web, web servers, web clients, web sites, web pages, web browsers, blogs, news groups, HTML, web address, e-mail address, downloading and uploading files from a remote site. Internet protocols: TCP/IP, SMTP, POP3, HTTP, HTTPS. Remote login and file transfer protocols: SSH, SFTP, FTP, SCP, TELNET, SMTP, TCP/IP.

Services available on the internet: information retrieval, locating sites using search engines and finding people on the net;

Web services: chat, email, video conferencing, e-Learning, e-Banking, eShopping, eReservation, e-Governance, e-Groups, social networking.

Mobile technologies: SMS, MMS, 3G, 4G.

Unit 2: HTML - II

Embed audio and video in a HTML page.

Create a table using the tags: table, tr, th, td, rowspan, colspan

Links: significance of linking, anchor element (attributes: href, mailto), targets.

Cascading style sheets: colour, background-colour, border-style, margin, height, width, outline, font (family, style, size), align, float Suggested Lab Exercises

Create static web pages.

Use style sheets to enforce a format in an HTML page (CSS).

Embed pictures, audio and videos in an HTML page.

Add tables and frames in an HTML page.

Decorate web pages using graphical elements.

Create a website using several webpages. Students may use any open source or proprietary tool.

Work with HTML forms: text box, radio buttons, checkbox, password, list, combo box.

Write a blog using HTML pages discussing viruses, malware, spam and antiviruses

Create a web page discussing plagiarism. List some reported cases of plagiarism and the consequent punishment meted out. Explain the nature of the punishment in different countries as per their IP laws.

Breakup of marks for the practicals:

