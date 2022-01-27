CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Sample Paper 2022: Download in PDF with Marking Scheme

Download CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Sample Paper and Marking Scheme in PDF. Know the question paper pattern of Computer Applications for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2022.

CBSE Board Exam 2022 (Term 2): Get here the CBSE term 2 sample paper and marking scheme for Class 10 Computer Applications. The CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Sample Paper 2022 helps to know the design of question paper for the upcoming board exam while the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marking Scheme 2022 mentions the answer hints to all questions given in the sample paper.

Check below CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications (165) Sample Paper Term 2 (2022):

Maximum Marks: 25

Time Allowed: 02 Hours

General Instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains three sections A, B and C. Each section is compulsory.

2. Section A has 4 questions of short answer type. Each question is of 2 marks. Internal choice is provided in 1 question.

3. Section B has 3 questions of Long Answer Type-I (LA-I). Each question is of 3 marks. Internal choice is provided in 1 question.

4. Section C has 2 questions of Long Answer Type-II (LA-II). Each question is of 4 marks.

Section-A (8 Marks)

This section has 4 questions of short answer type. Each question is of 2 marks. Internal choice is provided in 1 question.

1. Write suitable HTML Code to Embed audio and video in a webpage.

2. What do you understand by the term URL? How is it different from an email address?

OR

What do you understand by a newsgroup? How is it different from a blog?

3. What is a Hypertext link? Give the name and the syntax for the HTML tag which is used for creating a Hypertext Link.

4. Rohit, a student of Class X, wants to represent a table in webpage but he is unaware about the table tags. Explain him the role of <tr> and <td> tag. Write HTML code of a table and show the use of <tr> and <td> tag.

Section-B (9 Marks)

This section has 3 questions of Long Answer Type-I (LA-I). Each question is of 3 marks. Internal choice is provided in 1 question.

5. Define Internet and write its two uses in our daily life. How is it different from the World Wide Web (www).

6. What is e-learning? Explain any two merits of e-learning.

7. “A web browser is different from a web server”. Explain any two differences in web browser and web server with suitable example of each. OR Explain any two differences between 3G and 4G mobile technologies.

Section-C (8 Marks)

This section has 2 questions of Long Answer Type-II (LA-II). Each question is of 4 marks. Question-9 is of case-based type.

8. Read the case study given below and attempt any 4 sub-questions (out of 5). Each sub-question carries 1 mark.

Mr. Harish, an accountant, works in an IT firm and due to the pandemic, has been asked to work from home. He has set up his online office at his home. He has purchased a laptop, web camera and other accessories. Now he has started working from home and performs his various duties online.

(i) Mr. Harish wants to hold an online meeting with the company’s client such that he can interact as well as see them. Which web service should he avail?

(ii) Mr. Pritish sends an email to Harish requesting him to prepare the balance sheet. Which network protocol is involved during this email communication?

(iii) The company’s financial head needs to send some high security documents to Mr. Harish. He uses an application which supports the ___________ protocol.

(iv) In order to gather some information on latest accounting trends, Mr. Harish has to do some research. He can do this by locating sites online using a _________.

(v) Joseph, the company secretary sends a link to Mr. Harish which contains important company files. What should he do in order to access the files?

9. Write the HTML code to design the web page as shown below, considering the specifications as given below. Students can write code for any 4 specifications out of the given 5 specifications.

Specification-1: The HTML code structure should be proper. Heading 'HTML TABLE' should be the first level of heading and Background color of the page should be LightCyan.

Specification-2: The value of the table border attribute should be 1. Table header tag should be used wherever required.

Specification-3: The table should exactly contain 4 rows and 4 columns. The data in each cell should be as shown in the above table.

Specification-4: Attribute rowspan should be used wherever required.

Specification-5: Attribute colspan should be used wherever required.

