CBSE Class 10 German Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download in PDF

Get here the CBSE Class 10 German Term 2 Syllabus 2021-2022 to download in PDF. Check the German course content and marking scheme for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 German Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 includes the names of chapters and topics to be covered for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. This syllabus also mentions the marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 German Term 2 Exam. Students must download this revised syllabus and prepare for their upcoming German paper according to this latest syllabus only.

CBSE Class 10 German (Code No. 020) Term 2 Course Structure 2021-22:

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (All Subjects)

ASSESSMENT SCHEME FOR CLASS – X

Term 2: (Subjective) 50% Weightage

Total Marks: 50

SECTION A-Reading comprehension (10 marks)

Unseen Comprehension (short answers) - 10 marks

SECTION B –Writing Skills (5 marks)

Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail / SMS /Dialogue(50-80 words) - 5 marks

SECTION C – Applied Grammar (Any 3 topics) (15 marks)

1.Past Tense - 5 marks

2. Prepositions (of place and direction) - 5 marks

3. Conjunctions ( obwohl, weil, ob) - 5 marks

4. Adjective in comparative, superlative forms - 5 marks

SECTION D -Textbook (10 marks)

1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks

2. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks

SECTION E- Internal Assessment (10 marks)

Periodic Assessment - 2.5 marks

Multiple Assessment - 2.5 marks

Portfolio Assessment - 2.5 marks

Listening & Speaking 2.5 marks

Term 2: (Subjective) 50% Weightage (50 Marks)

Section A: Reading comprehension 10 marks

Section B: Writing Skills 5 marks

Section C: Applied Grammar 15 marks

Section D: Textbook 10 marks

Section E: Internal Assessment 10 marks

NOTE: The Question Paper has to include 33% internal choice

Download the complete syllabus from the following link:

Check other important articles below to help you prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022:

CBSE Class 10 NCERT Books of All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 NCERT Solutions of All Subjects (Updated)

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-wise MCQs (with Answers)