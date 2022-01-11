CBSE Class 10 German Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 German Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 includes the names of chapters and topics to be covered for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. This syllabus also mentions the marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 German Term 2 Exam. Students must download this revised syllabus and prepare for their upcoming German paper according to this latest syllabus only.
CBSE Class 10 German (Code No. 020) Term 2 Course Structure 2021-22:
ASSESSMENT SCHEME FOR CLASS – X
Term 2: (Subjective) 50% Weightage
Total Marks: 50
SECTION A-Reading comprehension (10 marks)
Unseen Comprehension (short answers) - 10 marks
SECTION B –Writing Skills (5 marks)
Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail / SMS /Dialogue(50-80 words) - 5 marks
SECTION C – Applied Grammar (Any 3 topics) (15 marks)
1.Past Tense - 5 marks
2. Prepositions (of place and direction) - 5 marks
3. Conjunctions ( obwohl, weil, ob) - 5 marks
4. Adjective in comparative, superlative forms - 5 marks
SECTION D -Textbook (10 marks)
1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks
2. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks
SECTION E- Internal Assessment (10 marks)
- Periodic Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Multiple Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Portfolio Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Listening & Speaking 2.5 marks
Term 2: (Subjective) 50% Weightage (50 Marks)
Section A: Reading comprehension 10 marks
Section B: Writing Skills 5 marks
Section C: Applied Grammar 15 marks
Section D: Textbook 10 marks
Section E: Internal Assessment 10 marks
NOTE: The Question Paper has to include 33% internal choice
