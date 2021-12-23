CBSE Class 10th Home Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

CBSE Class 10th Home Science Syllabus 2021-22 includes course structure for term 2. Check the course content and examination scheme for CBSE Class 10 Home Science (Term 2).

CBSE Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2021-22 for the second and final term is available here. This syllabus includes the course content t be prepared for CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 and also mentions the details of practical work. CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 can be downloaded from this article in PDF.

TERM II Course Structure: Theory & Practical Theory: 35 Marks

TERM II

Unit IV : Meal Planning

a) Concept of Meal Planning

b) Factors affecting meal planning : age, sex, climate, occupation, cost of food items, number of family members, occasion, availability of food, family traditions, likes and dislikes

c) Basic food groups

d) Use of food groups in planning balanced meal for self and family.

Unit V : Food Safety and Consumer Education

a)Problems faced by Consumer-Mal-practices of traders, price variation, poor quality, Faulty weights and measures, non-availability of goods, misleading information, lack of standardized products

b)Food adulteration : Concept, adulterants(Metanil yellow, Argemone , Kesari dal) and harmful effects of adulteration,

c)Food Safety Standards-FSSAI (2006)

Unit VI : Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel

a) Cleaning and finishing agents used in routine care of clothes.

b) Stain Removal

c) Storage of cotton, silk, wool and synthetics

Practicals

1. Write a report on any five malpractices you have observed in the market and write your responsibilities as a consumer in each context.

2. Prepare a slogan/poster to create awareness on consumer education

3. Remove stain from white cotton fabric: curry, paint, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee

Scheme for Practical Examination

