CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2022: Check Previous Years' Papers for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022 would be conducted on 2nd May (Monday). Home Science is one of the popular subjects among class 10 students. Every year, a number of students appear for the Home Science board exam. Generally, students don't get enough questions or study material for practice and revision for the Home Science exam. In this case, they can simply rely on the previous years' question papers to practice important questions for the upcoming term 2 exam. We have provided below the previous years' papers of Class 10 Home Science in PDF. Students must download these papers and solve the questions asked from their term 2 syllabus.

Examination Year Download Link CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Paper 2021 Download Here CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Paper 2020 Download Here CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Paper 2019 Download Here CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Paper 2018 Download Here

Practice according to term 2 syllabus only

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022 is only 50% of the full syllabus while in the previous years the exams were conducted on the basis of the full syllabus. So, while practicing with the old question papers, students must keep in mind their Term 2 Syllabus and practice only the questions asked from the chapters prescribed for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022. The purpose of going through the past years' exam papers is only to understand how the subjective type questions of different marks can be asked and from which topics to expect more number of questions.

Do not miss to solve CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Sample Paper will help you understand the pattern of the paper clearly so that you don't get in trouble at the time of examination and solve the paper in a smooth way.

