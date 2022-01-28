CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022: Download in PDF with Marking Scheme

Get here the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term 2 Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for download in PDF. Check the sample paper to know paper pattern and format of questions for the upcoming board exam.

CBSE term 2 sample paper and marking scheme for Class 10 Home Science are available here for download in PDF. Students must go thorough the latest sample paper and marking scheme to know important details like question paper pattern, format and weightage of questions for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term 2 Board Exam 2022.

Check below CBSE Class 10 Home Science (064) Sample Paper Term 2 (2022):

Maximum Marks: 35

Time Allowed: 02 Hours

General Instructions:

1.All questions are compulsory. 2. There are total 13 questions. 3. Question paper is divided into three sections-A, B and C. 4. Section A has question nos. 1 to 7 of 2 marks each. 5. Section B has question nos. 8 to 10 of 3 marks each. 6. Section C has question nos.11 to 13 of 4 marks each. 7. There are internal choices in some questions.

SECTION A

1. State two characteristics of balanced diet.

2. List any four functions of FSSAI. OR Mention two food items that can be adulterated with argemone. Also tell two ill effects of consuming these adulterated food items.

3. When Sudha took out her red silk stole, she found black stain on it. Guide her four tips for its proper storage.

OR

Write two differences between soap and detergent.

4. a) “Meal Planning helps to save time, energy and fuel.” Justify this statement with the help of an example.

b) How can you incorporate variety in terms of colour while planning meals? Give an example.

5. Identify four ways a milkman can cheat the consumers.

6. Give reason-

a) Cotton shirt should be de-starched before storing.

b) Food stains should be immediately removed from woolen sweater.

7. Misleading information is a major problem faced by a consumer. In what four ways manufacturer can mislead the consumer?

SECTION B

8. a) What four points you should keep in mind while planning menu for 15-year-old boy?

b) Suggest two ways of preparing a low-cost meal.

9. Why is blue applied to white clothes? Present four steps of applying blue to the clothes.

OR

Why is starch applied to clothes? Present four steps of applying starch to the clothes.

10. You are purchasing fruits from a street vendor. In what six ways you have to remain careful so that he does not cheat you while weighing the fruits?

