CBSE Class 10th IT (402) Syllabus for Term 2 (2021-22): Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10th Information Technology Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise) is provided here for download in PDF. This syllabus mentions all details regarding the course structure and course content of Information Technology that will help students create an appropriate plan to prepare the subject for their Term 2 Exam 2022.

Total Marks: 100 (Theory-50+Practical-50)

SCHEME OF UNITS

This course is a planned sequence of instructions consisting of units meant for developing

employability and vocational competencies of students of Class X opting for skill subject along

with other subjects. The unit-wise distribution of hours and marks for class X is as follows:

DETAILED CURRICULUM/TOPICS:

Part-A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS

S. No. Units Duration in Hours 1 Unit 1: Communication Skills-II 10 2 Unit 2: Self-management Skills-II 10 3 Unit 3: Information and Communication Technology Skills-II 10 4 Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-II 15 5 Unit 5: Green Skills-II 05 TOTAL DURATION 50

NOTE: For Detailed Curriculum/ Topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from CBSE website.

Part-B: SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS

S. No. Units Duration in Hours 1 Unit 1: Digital Documentation (Advanced) 30 2 Unit 2: Electronic Spreadsheet (Advanced) 38 3 Unit 3: Database Management System 45 4 Unit 4: Web Applications and Security 37 TOTAL DURATION 150

UNIT 1: DIGITAL DOCUMENTATION (ADVANCED)

S. No. LEARNING OUTCOMES THEORY PRACTICAL 1 Create and Apply Styles in the document • Styles/ categories in Word Processor. • Styles and Formatting window. • Fill Format. • Creating and updating new style from selection. • Load style from template or another document. • Creating a new style using drag-and-drop. • Applying styles. • List style categories. Select the style from the Styles and Formatting window. • Use Fill Format to apply a style to many different areas quickly. • Create and update new style from a selection. • Load a style from a template or another document. • Create a new style using drag-and drop. 2 Insert and use images in document • Options to insert image to document from various sources. • Options to modify, resize, crop and delete an image. Drawing objects and its properties. • Creating drawing objects and changing its properties. Resizing and grouping drawing objects. • Positioning image in the text. • Insert an image to document from various sources. • Modify, resize, crop and delete an image. • Create drawing objects • Set or change the properties of a drawing object • Resize and group drawing objects • Position the image in the text 3 Create and use template • Templates. • Using predefined templates. • Creating a template. • Set up a custom default template. • Updating a document. • Changing to a different template. • Using the Template. • Create a template. • Use predefined templates. • Set up a custom default template. • Update a document. • Change to a different template. • Use the Template. 4 Create and customize table of contents • Table of contents. Hierarchy of headings. Customization of table of contents. • Character styles. Maintaining a table of contents. • Create table of contents. Define a hierarchy of headings. • Customize a table of contents. • Apply character styles. Maintain a table of contents. 5 Implement Mail Merge • Advance concept of mail merge in word processing, • Creating a main document, • Creating the data source, • Entering data in the fields, • Merging the data source with main document, • Editing individual document, • Printing a letter and its address label • Demonstrate to print the label using mail merge, do the following to achieve • Create a main document, • Create the data source, • Enter data in the fields, • Merge the data source with main document, • Edit individual document, • Print the letter and address label

