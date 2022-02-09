CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Sample Paper (402) for Term 2 Exam PDF: Check Blueprint and Marking Scheme

CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper for Class 10 Information Technology can be downloaded from here in PDF. Practice this is sample paper, check blueprint and marking scheme to prepare for the Term 2 Exam in the right way.

CBSE Sample Papers 2022 (Term 2): CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) is one of the popular subjects among class 10 students. This subject is important for those who want to pursue their career in IT field. We have provided here the sample paper and marking scheme of Class 10 Information Technology (Code 402) for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. You can also check the blueprint of the sample paper to know exactly about the format and number of expected questions for the Term 2 Exam.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (402) Sample Question Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Blue-Print for Sample Question Paper for Term 2

Max. Time Allowed: 1 Hour (60 min)

Max. Marks: 25

Part A - Employability Skills (05 Marks):

Part B - Subject Specific Skills (20 Marks):

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (402) Sample Paper Term 2:

Max. Time Allowed: 1 Hour (60 min)

Max. Marks: 25

General Instructions:

1. Please read the instructions carefully

2. This Question Paper is divided into 03 sections, viz., Section A, Section B and Section C.

3. Section A is of 05 marks and has 06 questions on Employability Skills.

a) Questions numbers 1 to 4 are one mark questions. Attempt any three questions.

b) Questions numbers 5 and 6 are two marks questions. Attempt any one question.

4. Section B is of 12 marks and has 12 questions on Subject Specific Skills.

a) Questions numbers 7 to 12 are one mark questions. Attempt any four questions.

b) Questions numbers 13 to 18 are two marks questions. Attempt any four questions.

5. Section C is of 08 marks and has 03 competency-based questions.

a) Questions numbers 19 to 21 are four marks questions. Attempt any two questions.

6. Do as per the instructions given in the respective sections.

7. Marks allotted are mentioned against each section/question.

Section A (3 + 2 = 5 Marks)

Answer any 3 questions out of the given 4 questions. Each question is of mark. (1 x 3 = 3)

1.Give any one quality of a successful entrepreneur

2.Name the term used for a false belief or opinion about something.

3.Give any one practice/sustainable process that is being used to help preserve the environment.

4.Give an example of large scale production of solar power in India

Answer any 1 question out of the given 2 questions. Each question is of 2 marks. (2 x 1 = 2)

5.Explain any two functions of an entrepreneur.

6.‘Reduced Inequalities’ is one of the Sustainable development goals set by the UN. Give any two ways to reduce inequalities.

Section B (4 + 8 = 12 Marks)

Answer any 04 questions out of the given 06 questions (1 x 4 = 4)

7.Name the device that converts digital signal to analog that can travel over phone lines.

8._________ key is an accessibility function which is designed for people who have vision impairment or cognitive disabilities.

9.Networks in which certain computers have special dedicated tasks, providing services to other computers (in the network) are called networks

10.Mention any two integer data types of a table field in database.

11.Name the relationship in which one column of the primary key table is associated with all the columns of the associated table and vice versa.

12.Define Reports of a database.

Answer any 04 questions out of the given 06 questions (2 x 4 = 8)

13.List any 4 advantages associated with networking.

14.Differentiate between wired and wireless access. Give one example for each type.

15.What do you understand by ISP with respect to web applications? Name any two connection type that home users use.

16.How Entry Required and Default Value properties of a table field in a database are different from each other?

17.What is Referential Integrity? Explain its two(any) purposes.

18.Identify the columns and data types of a table: Airlines. Mention at least four columns with data type.

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Term 2 Sample Paper Marking Scheme