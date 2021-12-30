CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download Revised Syllabus for Board Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus for the second and final term of the current academic session, 2021-22 is provided here. The revised and reduced syllabus can be downloaded from this article in PDF. This syllabus mentions the names of units along with the topics from Class 10 Elements of Business that must be prepared in Term 2. Details of practical/ project work are also mentioned in this syllabus. All students who will take the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term 2 Exam, must check this syllabus thoroughly to chalk out the best strategy for their exam preparations.
Check below the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22:
Subjective Question Paper
Theory - 35 Marks
Duration - 2 Hours
Unit
Marks
IV
Selling and Distribution
15
V
Large Scale Retail Trade
10
VI
Selling
10
Total
35
Project Work ( Part-2)
15
CONTENTS
IV. Selling and distribution
(a) Concept of purchase and sale
(b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Instalment Payment System
V. Large Scale Retail Trade
(a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops
(b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet
VI. Selling
(a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance
(b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques
(c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising
Project Work:
There would be only one project for the academic Session. The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).
Guidelines for Practical:
Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:
TERM-2
Particulars
Marks
Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus
10
Viva-Voce
5
This full syllabus can be downloaded from the following link:
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)
