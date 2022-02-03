CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (with Marking Scheme): Download in PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term 2 Sample Paper here along with its Marking Scheme. Check the paper pattern and marks allotment scheme to prepare well for the upcoming board exam.

CBSE Sample Paper 2022: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper for Elements of Business subject is provided in this article. This sample paper is released by the board to help students know the pattern of question paper that will be followed in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022. Students must prepare for their exam according to the format of this latest Elements of Business sample paper. Marking Scheme provided with the sample paper can be referred to for knowing answers to all questions given in sample paper and to understand how answers will be evaluated in step-wise manner in the board exam.

Check below CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business (154) Sample Paper Term 2 (2022):

Maximum Marks: 35

Time Allowed: 02 Hours

General Instructions:

1. This question paper contains 11 questions.

2. Marks are indicated against each question.

3. There are two Case Based Questions.

Also, Check CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term 2 Syllabus 2022

1. Define the following terms: (a) Hire Vendor (b) Down payment

2. Discuss briefly, advertisement as a non-personal promotional tool for a business.

OR

Identify and discuss briefly, the promotional tool which induces people to make immediate purchase of a product.

3. State the first four steps involved in the process of selling.

4. State any two factors responsible for lack of popularity of ‘Mail Order Businesses’.

OR

Enumerate any two limitations of Multiple shops.

5. Distinguish between Multiple shops and Departmental stores on the basis of :-

(a) Location

(b) Range of products

(c) Services offered

OR

Discuss any two advantages of retailing through departmental stores.

6. Explain briefly radio as a media of Advertising.

7. Discuss the concept of ‘sale’ in the business forms.

8. Differentiate between cash sales and credit sales.

9. Explain the following:

(a) Hire purchase System

(b) Instalment method.

10. “Automatic vending machines are the newest revolution in marketing methods.” In the light of given statement, state any five advantages of Automatic vending Machine.

OR

‘In the real life market conditions, there are some retail shops which are owned and operated by same parent organisation and have identical merchandising strategies’.

Identify these types of ‘retail shops’. Also, discuss any four advantages of such ‘retail shops’.

.

.

.

Download the full Sample Paper and its CBSE Marking Scheme from the following links:

Also Check: