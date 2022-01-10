CBSE Class 10 French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: We have provided here the latest and revised syllabus of CBSE Class 10 French for Term 2 (2021-22). This syllabus mentions the course structure and examination scheme of Class 10 French for CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022. Students who will appear in CBSE Class 10 French Term 2 Exam, must analyse this full syllabus and start their preparations accordingly for effective results.
CBSE Class 10 French (Code No. 018) Term 2021-22 (Term 2):
Subjective Paper (50 % Weightage)
Total Marks: 50 Marks
SECTION A
Comprehension/Reading: (5 Marks)
Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)
SECTION B
Writing Skills (10 Marks)
Informal letter (about 80 words)based on Lessons 4,7, 8
SECTION C
Grammar (15 Marks)
• Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait)
• Possessive Pronouns
• Reported Speech
• Forming Questions
SECTION D (10 Marks)
Culture and Civilisation Lessons 4,7,8
SECTION E (10 Marks)
Internal Assessment • Periodic Assessment • Multiple Assessment • Portfolio Assessment • Listening & Speaking
Prescribed Book:
Entre Jeunes, Class X (CBSE)
Lessons 4, 7, 8
CBSE Class 10 French Examination Structure Term 2 (2021-22)
Subjective: 50 Marks
|
Section A
|
Comprehension (Passage(s) from the textbook)
|
5 Marks
|
Section B
|
Writing skills
|
10 Marks
|
Section C
|
Grammar
|
15 Marks
|
Section D
|
Culture and Civilisation
|
10 Marks
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10 Marks
CBSE Class 10 French Question Paper Design Term (2021-22)
|
Section
|
Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions
|
Marks
|
Section A (Comprehension)
|
Unseen passage(s)
(5 questions to be attempted out of 7)
• Short answers questions
|
5
|
Section B (Writing Skills)
|
Long composition
(1 letter to be attempted out of 3) Informal letter (Based on lessons 4,7 & 8)
|
10
|
Section C (Grammar)
|
Grammar
• Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait)
(2topics to be attempted out of 3)
• Possessive pronouns
• Reported speech
• Forming questions
|
15
|
Section D (Culture& Civilisation)
|
Lessons 4,7,8
(5 questions to be attempted out of 8)
• Short answer questions
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
• Periodic Assessment
• Multiple Assessment
• Portfolio Assessment
• Listening & Speaking
|
10 Marks
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Note: The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.
This syllabus can be downloaded from the following link:
