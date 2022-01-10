CBSE Class 10 French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus for the Term 2 Board Exam 2022 is provided here. Check the full syllabus thoroughly to know the complete course structure and examination criteria for CBSE Class 10 French Term 2 Exam 2022.1.10

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: We have provided here the latest and revised syllabus of CBSE Class 10 French for Term 2 (2021-22). This syllabus mentions the course structure and examination scheme of Class 10 French for CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022. Students who will appear in CBSE Class 10 French Term 2 Exam, must analyse this full syllabus and start their preparations accordingly for effective results.

CBSE Class 10 French (Code No. 018) Term 2021-22 (Term 2):

Subjective Paper (50 % Weightage)

Total Marks: 50 Marks

SECTION A

Comprehension/Reading: (5 Marks)

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)

SECTION B

Writing Skills (10 Marks)

Informal letter (about 80 words)based on Lessons 4,7, 8

SECTION C

Grammar (15 Marks)

• Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait)

• Possessive Pronouns

• Reported Speech

• Forming Questions

SECTION D (10 Marks)

Culture and Civilisation Lessons 4,7,8

SECTION E (10 Marks)

Internal Assessment • Periodic Assessment • Multiple Assessment • Portfolio Assessment • Listening & Speaking

Prescribed Book:

Entre Jeunes, Class X (CBSE)

Lessons 4, 7, 8

CBSE Class 10 French Examination Structure Term 2 (2021-22)

Subjective: 50 Marks

Section A Comprehension (Passage(s) from the textbook) 5 Marks Section B Writing skills 10 Marks Section C Grammar 15 Marks Section D Culture and Civilisation 10 Marks Section E Internal Assessment 10 Marks

CBSE Class 10 French Question Paper Design Term (2021-22)

Section Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions Marks Section A (Comprehension) Unseen passage(s) (5 questions to be attempted out of 7) • Short answers questions 5 Section B (Writing Skills) Long composition (1 letter to be attempted out of 3) Informal letter (Based on lessons 4,7 & 8) 10 Section C (Grammar) Grammar • Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait) (2topics to be attempted out of 3) • Possessive pronouns • Reported speech • Forming questions 15 Section D (Culture& Civilisation) Lessons 4,7,8 (5 questions to be attempted out of 8) • Short answer questions 10 Section E Internal Assessment • Periodic Assessment • Multiple Assessment • Portfolio Assessment • Listening & Speaking 10 Marks 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5

Note: The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.

