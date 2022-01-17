CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Result 2021-22 Expected Soon: Know How to Convert Your CGPA into Percentage; Formula Explained

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results for Term 1 Exam 2021-22 are expected to be released any time in January. While the students are awaiting their results eagerly, they must be aware of the formula to calculate percentage from CGPA. Check formula to find your percentage in CBSE Results 2021.

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021. The results will be announced in CGPA format. But, students themselves can calculate percentage from their CGPA easily with the help of a simple formula explained below in this article. This is important to analyse and understand your performance in the exams.

What is CGPA?

CGPA stands for Cumulative Grade Points Average. It is the average of Grade Points obtained in all the subjects by a student, excluding the sixth additional subject. The grading system employed in CBSE Board Exam Results to measure the scholastic achievements of students is as follows:

Marks Range Grades Grade Point 91-100 A1 10 81-90 A2 9 71-80 B1 8 61-70 B2 7 51-60 C1 6 41-50 C2 5 33-40 D 4 21-32 E1

____ 20 & below E2 ____

Check: CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 (with Marking Scheme)

As per the CBSE grading system, minimum qualifying grade for passing the board exam is D. Thus, students scoring grades E1 or E2 will have to sit for re-examination to pass in the failed subjects.

Calculating CGPA from Grade Points (GPs)

You can easily find out your CGPA from the subject grade points (GPs) obtained in the CBSE results. Add the GPs scored in 5 subjects excluding the additional subjects. Then, divide the sum total by 5 to give you the CGPA.

For example,

Let GPs scored by you in 5 subjects be:

Maths - 9

Science - 8

Social Science - 7.5

English - 9

Hindi - 7

Sum of the Grade Points (GPs) = 9+8+7.5+9+7 = 40.5

Thus, CGPA = 40.5 / 5 = 8.1

Formula to Calculate Percentage from CGPA

To find out percentage from CGPA, you simply have to multiply the CGPA with 9.5.

Why 9.5 is used in CGPA to Percentage formula?

This 9.5 is an average score obtained by CBSE toppers in previous years. Actually, the Board analysed the previous five years’ results and calculated the average marks of all applicants who scored between 91 and 100. That average came out to be nearly 95 points. As the corresponding Grade Point for the marks range 91-100 (A1 grade) is 10, 95 was divided by 10. Then the final average score was 9.5.

Thus, the three step procedure to find out percentage percentage from CGPA is as follows:

Check:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

CGPA to Percentage Chart

You can check below the CGPA to Percentage table for reference. With the help of this table, you can directly find out the percentage from your CGPA obtained in CBSE Class 10 or CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results.

CGPA Percentage CGPA Percentage 10 95 7 66.5 9.9 94.05 6.9 65.55 9.8 93.1 6.8 64.6 9.7 92.15 6.7 63.65 9.6 91.2 6.6 62.7 9.5 90.25 6.5 61.75 9.4 89.3 6.4 60.8 9.3 88.35 6.3 59.85 9.2 87.4 6.2 58.9 9.1 86.45 6.1 57.95 9 85.5 6 57 8.9 84.55 5.9 56.05 8.8 83.6 5.8 55.1 8.7 82.65 5.7 54.15 8.6 81.7 5.6 53.2 8.5 80.75 5.5 52.25 8.4 79.8 5.4 51.3 8.3 78.85 5.3 50.35 8.2 77.9 5.2 49.4 8.1 76.95 5.1 48.45 8 76 5 47.5 7.9 75.05 4.9 46.55 7.8 74.1 4.8 45.6 7.7 73.15 4.7 44.65 7.6 72.2 4.6 43.7 7.5 71.25 4.5 42.75 7.4 70.3 4.4 41.8 7.3 69.35 4.3 40.85 7.2 68.4 4.2 39.9 7.1 67.45 4.1 38.95 4 38

Also, check

CBSE Class 10 Best Study Material for Board Exam 2022