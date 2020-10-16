CBSE Study Material for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021

Study at Home
Check CBSE Study Material for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021. With this article, you can access all the necessary resources for self-study, free of cost.

Oct 16, 2020 13:53 IST
Check CBSE Study Material for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams. With this article, you can access all the necessary resources for self-study, free of cost. CBSE Academic Session 2020-2021 has already started. But students of CBSE Schools have still not been involved in the active learning process of the classroom as they cannot attend schools.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE Schools are unable to conduct classes. However, almost all CBSE Schools are opting online classes for students.   Many experts suggest that students should make the best use of this time. Self-study is also considered as one of the most effective ways of preparing for exams.

Students of CBSE Class 12 should recognise the value of this time as they are in a crucial phase of their academic life. Students of CBSE Class 12 should prepare themselves for the unseen challenge. Although students must start working hard right from the beginning of the new academic session 2020-21.

Still, it's not very late. To help all Class CBSE Class 12 students, here we have compiled the complete CBSE study material and guidance to help them in doing self-study while staying & studying at home. We have also organised the important resources for all subjects of CBSE Class 12 that will be useful for efficient learning and understanding the basics of each subject. 

Revised CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted Syllabus: Class 12 Board Exams 2021

CBSE 12th Chemistry Notes (Based on NCERT Textbook): All Chapters

CBSE Class 12th Physics Notes: All Chapters & Important Resources

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Board Exams 2021 (New) & CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme - Download PDF Now!

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Biology: All Chapters

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Maths (All Chapters): Download PDF

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics: All Chapters

NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Mathematics: Download Chapter-wise Solutions in PDF

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics: All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry - Download Free Solutions of All Chapters

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Biology: All Chapters

Latest CBSE Syllabus, NCERT book, NCERT solutions and NCERT Exemplar solutions, important questions, these are some of the important resources which are very helpful for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2020-21.

