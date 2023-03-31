CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest News and Updates Here

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: CBSE Board has successfully conducted the 10th Class board examinations for the 2022-23 session from February 15, 2023. Check CBSE 10th result date and time and get all other related updates here.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10th board exam from February 15, 2023, to March 21, 2023. Now, the exams are over, students are waiting for the announcement of CBSE 10th result 2023 date and time. As per now, there has been no official update regarding the release of the CBSE 10th result, however, it can be expected to be released by May/June 2023. Once available, students can check their CBSE 10th result 2023 in online mode at the official websites. Apart from the official website, students can also download their CBSE class 10th result 2023 at digilocker. They need to use their login credentials to check and download CBSE 10th result.

Updated as on March 30, 2023

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: CBSE Board students from the 2022-23 academic batch appeared for their 10th class board examinations from February 15, 2023, to March 21, 2023, and are currently awaiting their exam results. As the candidates are desperately looking forward to the announcement of CBSE Class 10 Result date and time, we have provided here all the updates related to the release of 10th CBSE result 2023. Many speculations have been made on the expected date and time of the result already. In this article, you can check the complete details about the result, as provided by the CBSE Board itself.

Latest - BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Date and Time

Central Board of Secondary Education would, most likely, release the CBSE 10th class result between the end of May 2023 and the first week of June 2023. The result will be available by the CBSE board on their official and academic websites.

Official Links To Check 10th CBSE Result 2023

The board has not announced the result yet. However, CBSE Board has been publishing its results each year on its official and academic websites. Therefore, we advise students to regularly check the websites of the CBSE board to get the latest information. Alternatively, we are also providing here all the latest and relevant information shared by the board regarding the publication of CBSE Class 10 result date and time.

Also check - Bihar Board 10th Result 2023

How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2023 Online?

Go to the official website of cbse.gov.in or its academic website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

On the landing page/ home page, open CBSE 10th result 2023 link.

Enter your login details as per the required information.

Check your details and select the download option.

CBSE Class 10 Result Topper List (Previous Years)

Related: How to convert Grades to CGPA? CBSE Results Simple Formula

Admittedly, the education system in schools has undergone numerous changes during the pandemic and post-pandemic. Nonetheless, CBSE Board has always strived towards providing the best to its candidates and students have responded to the support from CBSE with excellent results, year after year.

In the academic year 2021-22, a total of 64908 students scored above 95% marks and a whooping 2.3 lakh students secured 90% marks and above.

Check CBSE Class 10 Toppers List 2022 here.

In the academic year 2018-19, a total of 13 students got the first rank, scoring 99.8% overall.

Check the CBSE Class 10 Toppers list 2019

CBSE Class 10 Results 2023- Key Highlights and Important Dates Board Name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th Exam Name All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) Academic Year 2022-2023 Official Website cbse.gov.in Result date May 2023 (expected) Date sheet release date December 29, 2022 CBSE Class 10 exam 2023: start and end date February 15, 2023 - March 21, 2023

Related links: