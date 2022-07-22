CBSE 10th Toppers List 2022 (OUT): 2.3 Lakh Students Score above 90% Marks, Check CBSE Class X Merit List Here

CBSE 10th Toppers List 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE 10th Result 2022 for Secondary Class students today - 22nd July 2022. As per the details shared, the CBSE Class X Results were declared at 2 PM in the afternoon and made available to the students online on multiple platforms including official portals - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.digilocker.gov.in. As per the official notice shared by the CBSE Board the overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 Results 2022 has seen a significant jump this year and stands at 94.40%. Apart from this, the board has also notified that around 2.3 lakh students have scored above 90% marks in the Class X Examination. Check out the complete analysis and CBSE 10th Result Highlights Here.

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage Grows

As per the official notification shared by the CBSE Board, of the total number of registered students - 2109209, only 2093978 had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Exam 2022. Even from this number, only 1976668 students emerged as passed, which took the overall pass percentage to 94.40%. In terms of year-wise comparison, the overall pass percentage for CBSE Class X Result 2022 has seen a jump from pre-pandemic years. In 2019, the pass percentage was 91.10% while in 2020 it stood at 91.46%. In 2021, when CBSE 10th Results were compiled based on internal assessment formula, the overall success ratio was reported at 99.40%.

Year Registered Appeared Passed Pass% 2019 1774229 1761078 1604428 91.10% 2020 1885885 1873015 1713121 91.46% 2021 2113767 2097128 2076997 99.40% 2021 2109209 2093978 1976668 94.40%

2.3 Lakh Students Score above 90% Marks

Another key insight shared by the CBSE Board regarding the CBSE 10th Result 2022 is regarding the number of students score 90% and above marks. As per the official notice, of the total 20 lakh students, 2.3 lakh students have secured 90% marks and above, which amounts to 11.32%. This number has again shown a marginal improvement over 2020 and 2021 statistics.

Students Scoring Above 90% Marks Year No of Students % of Total 2019 225143 12.78% 2020 184358 9.84% 2021 200962 9.58% 2021 236993 11.32%

64K Students Score above 95% Marks

On similar lines, the number of students score 95% and above marks has also grown significantly. A total of 64908 students have scored above 95% marks which amounts to 3.10% of the total appeared students.

Students Scoring Above 95% Marks Year No of Students % of Total 2019 57256 3.25% 2020 41804 2.23% 2021 57824 2.76% 2021 64908 3.10%

CBSE 10th Toppers List 2022: No Official Merit List, Top 0.1% to Receive Merit Certificates

While CBSE 10th Result 2022 has been officially declared by the board, no official merit list or CBSE 10th Toppers List 2022 has been released by the board. The board in its official notice said that CBSE Class 10 Toppers List 2022 will not be released this year to avoid ‘unnecessary competition’ among the students. However, the notice did mention that top 0.1% students will be awarded merit certificates directly at the school level. Jagranjosh.com is yet to independently verify this information through board officials.

