CBSE 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: CBSE Class 10th Result Announced on cbse.nic.in

22 Jul 04:51 PM Get List of Websites To Check CBSE Class 10th Results 2022 After the announcement of the CBSE class 10th result 2022, students can check their results by using the login credentials on these websites - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2022 (Link Active): Get List of Websites To Check CBSE Class 10th Results Here

22 Jul 04:37 PM CBSE to Conduct CBSE Board Exam From 15th February 2023 As per media reports, the next year's exam will be from 15th February, in single session. CBSE stated that - "In the light of lessening of the impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023."

22 Jul 04:23 PM Trivandrum Best Performing Region in CBSE 10th Results 2022 Trivandrum Region has emerged as the best performing region for CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 declared today. Trivandrum Region has emerged as the best performing region with 99.68% while Guwahati has secured the last place with 82.23%. Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 (Announced): Trivandrum Best Performing Region, Check Region-wise Pass Percentage Here

22 Jul 03:38 PM Are 10th CBSE results out? Yes, the result has been declared today in online mode.

22 Jul 03:29 PM CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Details Now that the CBSE 10th result has been announced, students can check the same on the official website. They can go through the video for more updates -

22 Jul 03:27 PM CBSE 10th Toppers List 2022 As per the official notice shared by the CBSE Board the overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 Results 2022 has seen a significant jump this year and stands at 94.40%. Apart from this, the board has also notified that around 2.3 lakh students have scored above 90% marks in the Class X. Also Read: CBSE 10th Toppers List 2022 (OUT): 2.3 Lakh Students Score above 90% Marks, Check CBSE Class X Merit List Here

22 Jul 03:24 PM CBSE 10th result: Weightage to term 1, term 2 As per reports, For theory in term 1: 30% weightage has been given and in term 2 for theory 70% weightage has been given. In practical, 50 percent weightage has been given to both the CBSE class 10th terms.

22 Jul 03:21 PM How to check CBSE Class 10 Result? Students can check CBSE Class 10 result on cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker, SMS.

22 Jul 03:08 PM CBSE Class 10 results 2022 of Foreign schools This year, 25095 foreign schools have registered out of which 24843 appeared and 24169 students passed. Also, the pass percentage has been recorded at 97.29%.

22 Jul 02:59 PM CBSE Class 10th Region-Wise Percentage Students can check below the CBSE class 10th region-wise pass percentage. The board announced the result today in online mode. Check the image here -

22 Jul 02:52 PM 94.40 percent Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys by 1.41 percent As per initial reports, of the 18 lakh students who appeared, around 94.40% of students have passed the Class 10th exam with flying colours. Students can now log onto the official portals, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.digilocker.gov.in to check their individual results in the form of a digital marksheets. Also Read:CBSE 10th Result 2022: 94.40% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys by 1.41%

22 Jul 02:48 PM Number of students places in CBSE 10th Result 2022 Compartment Exams This year, 1,07,689 number of students have to appear for compartment exam. Check the image below for complete statistics -

22 Jul 02:44 PM Check CBSE 10th Result 2022 Institute-wise performance Students can check comparative institute-wise performance in class 10th here -

22 Jul 02:41 PM CBSE 10th Results 2022 Statistics Check CBSE 10th gender-wise pass percentage, Delhi region statistics and performance of students in foreign schools. Check the image below

22 Jul 02:35 PM CBSE 10th Result 2022 Data Students can check their CBSE 10th result 2022 on the official website now. They can also check the 10th result statistics here - Number of students who scored 95% and above: 64,908

Number of students scored 90% and above: 2,36,993 score

Number of students placed in compartment: 1,07,689

Overall pass percentage: 94.40%

22 Jul 02:33 PM CBSE Class 10 board exam result 2022 Check CBSE 10th result 2022 statistics -

22 Jul 02:29 PM Girls Outperform Boys in CBSE 10th Result 2022 In the CBSE Class 10th result, 95.21% of the girls clear the exam while 93.80% of boys manage to clear their class 10th Board examination.

22 Jul 02:27 PM Trivandrum Records Highest Pass Percentage in CBSE 10th Result 2022 As per reports, Trivandrum record the highest pass percentage - 99.68% whereas Guwahati records the lowest - 82.23%.

22 Jul 02:22 PM 94.40 percent Students Pass in CBSE 10th Result 2022 As per media reports, a total of 94.40 percent students have passed in class 10th CBSE exams.

22 Jul 02:21 PM CBSE 10th Result 2022 Released Finally, the board has announced the CBSE class 10th result 2022. Apart from the official websites, students can check their 10th result at alternative websites. Check details - 📢📢Excellent News for the students of Central Board of Secondary Education #CBSE. Get your Class X 2022 Result now through DigiLocker. Click the link https://t.co/izjH9VdY0R

Team #DigiLocker wishes you Good Luck! pic.twitter.com/meSaNI8Vwf — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 22, 2022

22 Jul 02:13 PM CBSE 10th Result 2022 at cbseresults.nic.in The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE result for Class 10 at cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to the board website, CBSE term 2 results will also be available on DigiLocker, the UMANG app and on results.gov.in. Check image here -

22 Jul 02:08 PM Check CBSE 10th Scorecard Sample The CBSE Class 10th result has been announced and the link has been activated. Students can check their CBSE marksheet by using the login credentials. Check the sample image of scorecard -

22 Jul 02:02 PM CBSE Class 10th Result Link Activated The board has activated the result link of CBSE 10th. Students can check their result by using the login credentials at - cbseresults.nic.in.

22 Jul 01:56 PM Websites to check CBSE 10th result 2022 term 2 Students can check their class 10th result of CBSE on these websites - cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

22 Jul 01:35 PM CBSE 10th Result 2022 Rechecking Students who are not satisfied with their CBSE 10th result 2022 will be able to apply for rechecking procedure. The details regarding CBSE 10th result rechecking will be provided soon. Check the video below -

22 Jul 01:34 PM CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Released Students will have to use their login credentials to check the result. They can check the login window of CBSE here -

22 Jul 01:31 PM CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Weightage Going as per media reports, the same pattern will be followed for the CBSE 10th result preparation. They can check below the video for more details -

22 Jul 01:19 PM What to do in case the CBSE 10th official website crashes? There are chances that CBSE class 10th result official website might not work because of server issues. In that case, students can check their CBSE 10th result 2022 at these websites and apps - cbse.gov.in

results.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

22 Jul 01:17 PM Get CBSE 10th Results 2022 at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in As per reports, the board has released the CBSE class 10th result 2022 on the official website of Pariksha Sangam - parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The link on the cbseresults.nic.in will be activated soon.

22 Jul 01:12 PM Preparation of CBSE 10th Final Result 2022 Going as per the CBSE class 12th final result marks distribution, it is expected that CBSE class 10 will follow the same formula as that of class 12. Now, class 10 results will give 30% weightage to term 1 and 70% weightage to term 2. The board announced the result calculating formula at the time of result declaration for 12th students, however, the same formula will hold true for class 10 as well. However, the same has not yet confirmed.

22 Jul 01:11 PM CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Announced As per the latest updates, the class 10th result of CBSE has been announced. The CBSE 10th result 2022 will be actiavted soon.

22 Jul 01:05 PM What are the login credentials required to check CBSE 10th result 2022? To check CBSE Board 10th results 2022, students will have to use the following login credentials - Roll Number

School Code

Date of Birth

22 Jul 12:58 PM CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date and Time Many students have been asking the question, when will CBSE class 10th result 2022 be announced. Putting an end to all these queries, the CBSE 10th result will be declared today 22nd July at 2 PM. Check the tweet of a student - Which time release? CBSE result 2022 10th class — Kanish Raj (@Kanishraj73) July 20, 2022

22 Jul 12:45 PM How To Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 through Umang App? Students can also download their results through Umang App from the Google Play store. Further, they need to select the - CBSE option to check class 10 results. Check the image of login window of UMANG App here -



22 Jul 12:33 PM How To Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 via Digilocker? CBSE Class X results for 2022 will be declared soon at 2 PM at DigiLocker. This platform has made a special set up for students to obtain their digital marksheets. They to set it up in advance to be able to check the result scorecards once they are made available by the board. Check details here - #CBSE Classes X & XII results for 2022 are to be announced soon, DigiLocker platform has made a special set up for students to obtain their #digital marksheets.



Students visit the URL https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS



Watch this video to learn how to make your #DigiLocker📲 account! pic.twitter.com/GHNlJCwC8I — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 16, 2022

22 Jul 12:21 PM When was CBSE 10th Exam 2022 Held? This year, CBSE term 2 exams for class 10th began on 26th April and were concluded on 24th May 2022. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 exams.

22 Jul 12:12 PM When will CBSE 10th Result 2022 Declare? As per recent updates, the board will declare the CBSE Term 2 Class 10 result 2022 today on 22nd July 22 at 2 pm. CBSE Class 10 result 2022 will be available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

22 Jul 12:05 PM CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Announced Today The CBSE board finally declared the class 12th result in online mode. 92.71 percent students pass on the CBSE 12th result by using the login credentials. Check the video below for updates on CBSE 12th result 2022 -

22 Jul 11:59 AM What is minimum passing marks in CBSE 10th result 2022? As per the officials, to pass in CBSE 10th result 2022, students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject individually and in aggregate. Those who will not be able to secure the prescribed marks will have to appear for CBSE 10th compartmental exam.

22 Jul 11:54 AM CBSE 10th Result 2022 Today at cbseresults.nic.in Once announced, the CBSE class 10th result 2022 will be announced today at the official website. Students will have to visit this website - cbseresults.nic.in to check their results. Check the image of official website here -

22 Jul 11:48 AM How To Download CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Marksheet? To download CBSE 10th marksheet 2022, students will have to follow these steps - Step 1 - Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on CBSE X result 2022.

Step 3 - A log in window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card ID in the space provided.

Step 5 - Now click on the submit button.

Step 6 - CBSE 10th result will appear on the screen.

22 Jul 11:40 AM When to check CBSE results class 10? Students can check their CBSE class 10th result 2022 today at 2 PM. Once announced, they will be able to check their 10th result at cbseresults.nic.in and via DigiLocker App and Umang App as well.

22 Jul 11:28 AM CBSE 10th Result 2022 Today As per media reports, the CBSE 10th result 2022 will be announced today in online mode. Students will have to visit the official website or they can go to DigiLocker app to check their class 10th final results. 📢Students! #CBSE Class X and XII Results Coming Soon. Create your #DigiLocker Account today! https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS

Team DigiLocker wishes Good Luck for your exam results@cbseindia29 @PIB_India @MeityPib @EduMinOfIndia @AllCBSENews — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 21, 2022

22 Jul 11:15 AM CBSE Class 10th Result Marksheet Once CBSE 10th result are announced, students will be able to download their provisional marksheet in online mode. CBSE Class 10th original marksheet will be available in school. Check sample image below -

22 Jul 11:01 AM CBSE Class 10th Login Window To check the class 10th CBSE results 2022, students will have to use their login credentials - roll number, date of birth and other required details. Check the image of login window below -

22 Jul 10:59 AM Where To Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022? Students can check CBSE class 10th result 2022 name-wise in online mode from various websites. Check below the list of websites where CBSE 10th result 2022 will be available - cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

Umang App

