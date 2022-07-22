CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 (Announced): Trivandrum Best Performing Region, Check Region-wise Pass Percentage Here

CBSE 10th Result 2022 - Region-wise Pass Percentage: CBSE Class X Result 2022 was declared today - 22nd July 2022. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 Results in the consolidated form i.e., combined results for Term 1 and Term 2 Exams today. As per the details shared by the CBSE Board Officials, Trivandrum Region has emerged as the best performing region with 99.68% while Guwahati has secured the last place with 82.23%.

The formal declaration of CBSE Class 10 Results was done at 2 PM in the afternoon, following which the same was made available to the students online on multiple websites and Digital Platforms. Students can check CBSE 10th Class Results 2022 online via result portal - cbseresults.nic.in or through DigiLocker Website - cbse.digilocker.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also download Umang App and DigiLocker Apps to access and download CBSE Class 10 Results 20222 directly to their device.

CBSE Class X Results Region-wise Pass Percentage

As reported earlier, the CBSE 10th Result 2022 declared today saw Trivandrum outperform all other region to emerge best zone in the country. Students from Trivandrum have put-up a stellar performance with 99.68% students clearing the examination with flying colours. It is closely followed by Bengaluru with 99.22% and Chennai with 98.97%. Guwahati Region has been placed at the bottom of the list with only 82.23% students passing the Class X Board Exam. The detailed analysis of the same can be found below:

Region Pass Percentage Trivandrum 99.68% Bengaluru 99.22% Chennai 98.97% Ajmer 98.14% Patna 97.65% Pune 97.41% Bhubaneshwar 96.43% Panchkula 96.33% Noida 96.08% Chandigarh 95.38% Prayagraj 94.74% Dehradun 93.43% Bhopal 93.33% Delhi East 86.96% Delhi West 85.94% Guwahati 82.23%

CBSE Class 10 Result Overall Pass Percentage At 94.40%

Another important insight shared by the CBSE Board Officials about CBSE Class X Results is about the overall pass percentage. As compared to pre-pandemic period, the overall pass percentage has shown a health improvement to 94.40%. In 2019, the pass percentage for CBSE 10th Results was reported at 91.10% while in 2020 it stood at 91.46%. Last year, because the CBSE Class X Results were prepared based on alternative assessment module, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.40%.

Year Registered Appeared Passed Pass% 2019 1774229 1761078 1604428 91.10% 2020 1885885 1873015 1713121 91.46% 2021 2113767 2097128 2076997 99.40% 2021 2109209 2093978 1976668 94.40%

In terms of performance of students at top of the pyramid, nearly 2.3 lakh students have scored above 90% marks while 64K students have scored above 95% marks in the Class 10 Board Results declared today.

