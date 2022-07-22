CBSE 10th Result 2022: 94.40% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys by 1.41%

CBSE 10th Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights: CBSE Board declared the CBSE 10th Result 2022 for Secondary Class students at 2 PM in the afternoon. The announcement of CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 comes following a two month-long wait for the same by nearly 20 lakh students who have appeared for the exam. For 2022, the CBSE Board Class 10 Exam 2022 was held in bifurcated format i.e., Term 1 exam in Nov-Dec and Term 2 Exam in May-June. In line with this, the board has declared the CBSE Class X Result final after consolidation of marks for both the term exams. Students can now log onto the official portals, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.digilocker.gov.in to check their individual results in the form of a digital marksheets. To make this process even simpler, a direct link for the same is also placed below:

CBSE Class X Result 2022 Overall Pass Percentage Grows to 94.40%

According to the initial reports coming from CBSE HQ based in Delhi, the overall pass percentage for CBSE 10th Result 2022 has showing a significant increase from the pre-pandemic years. For 2022, the overall pass percentage of CBSE 10th Result 2022 has been reported at 94.40% as compared to 91.46% in 2020 and 91.10% in 2019. Last year, because the CBSE X Results were compiled on the basis of an alternative assessment method, the pass percentage stood at 99.04%.

Year Pass Percentage 2022 94.40% 2021 99.04% 2020 91.46% 2019 91.10%

Girls Outshine Boys Yet Again

Even in terms of gender-wise performance, the Girl students have continued their dominance over the CBSE 10th Results declared today. Girl students have outsmarted boys by 1.41% with overall pass percentage of 95.21%. Boys have managed success ratio of 93.80% only. The detailed analysis of the same can be found in the table below:

Gender 2019 2020 2021 2022 Girls 92.45% 93.31% 99.24% 94.21% Boys 90.14% 90.14% 98.89% 93.80% Transgender 94.74% 78.95% 100% 90%

