CBSE 10th Result 2022 (Link Active): Get List of Websites To Check CBSE Class 10th Results Here

CBSE 10th Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result of the class 10th today. The CBSE 10th result 2022 has been released only in online mode. Students can check their CBSE 10th result on the official website - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. To check the result, they will have to enter their roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card ID in the login window.

Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check IVRS system, SMS service, Digilocker app - digilocker.gov.in and Pariksha Sangam - parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The final CBSE board result 2022 will include the student’s personal information, subject-wise marks, and overall CBSE Class 10th marks.

CBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Where To Check the CBSE 10th Result 2022?

A total of 21 lakh students are waiting for CBSE Class 10 exam results 2022. There might be chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too -

cbse.nic.in cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in

Not only from these websites, the students can also check the official Twitter account for all updates of CBSE class 10th result 2022. This time CBSE has also launched a new digital portal named CBSE Pariksha Sangam. The newly launched portal will act as a one-stop shop for all the students who are due to appear or have appeared for the annual board exams.

How To Check CBSE 10th Result 2022?

Students are advised to go to the official website for checking the CBSE class 10th result. To check the class 10th CBSE result in online mode, students can go through the steps provided below -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in.

Step 2 - CBSE homepage will appear on the screen.

Step 3 - A log in window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card ID in the space provided.

Step 5 - Now click on the submit button.

Step 6 - CBSE result will appear on the screen.

How To Check CBSE 10th Result 2022 via Call or IVRS?

Apart from SMS, students can also check their result via call or through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). For this, students have to make a call on the specified number. Now follow the instructions provided by the operator correctly. CBSE 10th result 2022 will be dictated on the call containing the subject-wise marks.

