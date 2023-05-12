CBSE Result DECLARED: cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, testservices.nic.in and Other Direct Links to Check CBSE 10th Class Result 2023 and Download Marksheet Online

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 DECLARED: cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, testservices.nic.in and Other Official Website Direct Links to Check CBSE 10th Result 2023 and Download Marksheet Online.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 DECLARED: cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, testservices.nic.in and Other Direct Links to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 and Download Marksheet Online

CBSE 10th Result 2023 DECLARED: CBSE Class 10 result 2023 is declared TODAY at 1.30 PM on May 12, 2023. In this article, we have provided the complete details of each and every source to check your CBSE Results 2023 Class 10. From the official website links of CBSE to mobile applications such as UMANG and DigiLocker, and offline ways like SMS and IVRS, you will find the details for each way to check your results. We will also be providing the direct links to check your CBSE Class 10 Result here.

Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Link:

CBSE Class 10 board examinations commenced on February 15, 2023. The exams were concluded on March 21, 2023 and ever since then the students have been desperately waiting to check their CBSE Board Result 2023. About 22 lakh students registered for the 2023 Class 10 CBSE Board Exams and close to 21 lakh students appeared for the examinations.

Latest Update:

This year, the pass percentage of students in class X is 93.12, which betters the pass percentage of 91.10 % of 2019 in the pre-Covid period.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 have been declared today on May 12, 2023 at 1.30 pm.

Key Highlights from CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Board Name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Exam Name All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) and All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) Academic Year 2022-2023 Official Result Website cbseresults.nic.in Result Status DECLARED Result Date May 12, 2023 Result Time 1.30 PM Date sheet release date December 29, 2022

How to Check CBSE Board 2023 Result Class 10?

CBSE Board Results 2023 Class 10 can be accessed by students on various official links such as cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in along with Mobile Apps such as DigiLocker, Umang app and through offline ways like SMS and IVRS.

Different Ways to Check CBSE 10th Result 2023

Check here all the different sources from which candidates will be able to get their 2022-23 CBSE Board Results.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Links

Check below the list of official links by CBSE through which you can check your CBSE Class 10 results 2023: results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

results.gov.in

Mobile Apps to Check 10th Class CBSE Result 2023

1 DigiLocker Digilocker is an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India to provide various documents and certificates to the candidates online. Check DigiLocker CBSE Result 2023: Check CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result on DigiLocker 2 UMANG Umang is also an mobile application through which Class 10 CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be made available for students. Students can view their results and also download their digital marksheets through this application. Check UMANG App CBSE Result 2023: Check CBSE Result Online, Direct Link Available 3 DigiResults Another Digital India Initiative of the CBSE Board in partnership with DigiLocker is DigiResults. Using this app, students can easily access their CBSE marksheets as soon as the results are made public. 4 SMS Organizer Until 2018, CBSE Board provided results offline in partnership with Microsoft. Through their SMS Organiser app, the CBSE Results were made available by SMS. There has been no confirmation by the Board but if they would re-start this service but candidates can check the application through Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

How to Check CBSE Result 2023 on DigiLocker?

Visit digilocker.gov.in on your desktop or download the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone. Log In or Sign Up using the required credentials. Go to the Education section. Select Central Board of Secondary Education. Choose Class 10 or Class 12 Mark Sheet 2023. Enter your Name and Roll Number. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the Digital CBSE result 2023 for future reference.

How to Check CBSE Result 2023 on UMANG App?

Visit umang.gov.in on your desktop or download the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone through Google Play Stor or Apple App Store. Login, if you are already a user or Sign Up, to create your account for the first time. Scroll down and go to the CBSE section. Select Central Board of Secondary Education. Choose Class 10 or Class 12 Result. Enter your Name and Roll Number. Your CBSE result 2023 will open up. Download the mark sheet for future reference.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 without Internet?

Due to the high traffic influx, it is common for the CBSE Board Results 2023 official websites and applications to slow down or even crash when the results are announced.

If you experience difficulties accessing your results, you can use the IVRS facility to check your scores.

1 IVRS The NIC offers an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) service that allows you to obtain your results by calling the official IVRS number. Dial 24300699 if you are a local subscriber from Delhi. If you are calling from other regions of the country, dial 011-24300699 2 SMS Service It should be noted by students that the CBSE Board has discontinued the option of providing results through SMS service. Nonetheless, there is a possibility that the Board may reintroduce this service in the future. If the CBSE Board decides to restart the SMS service, candidates will be able to receive their Class 10 or 12 results via mobile phone, without requiring an internet connection. To check your CBSE Board Result via SMS: For CBSE Board Results 2023 Class 10th, Type: cbse10 (rollno)(sch no)(center no) For CBSE Board Results 2023 Class 12th, Type: cbse12(rollno)(sch no)(center no) Send the SMS to 7738299899.

Social Media Handles to Check for Announcement of Class 10 CBSE Result 2023 Announcement

Check the official website of the board for any notification regarding the results announcements. Visit cbse.gov.in Check the official Twitter account of the CBSE board to get all updates. Check CBSE’s Twitter account. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, might also share the latest updates regarding the CBSE Board 10th, 12th results on his social media page. Go to Hon’ble Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s Twitter Page.

CBSE 10th Board Exam 2023

Key Statistics from Class 10 CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 Number of Subjects in CBSE 2023 76 Number of Candidates in Total 2186940 Total Number of Female Candidates 9,39,566 Total Number of Male Candidates 12,47,364 Number of Participant Schools 24491 Number of Exam Centres 7240

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh to get all updates regarding CBSE Board Results 2023.