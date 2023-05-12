UMANG App CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 OUT: Check CBSE 12th Result Online, Direct Link Available

Check CBSE Board Results 2023 on UMANG App: Check the step-by-step process to download CBSE Class Results 2023 class 10th, 12th on UMANG app.

CBSE Result 2023 on UMANG: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the 12th class results 2023 on May 12, 2023 at 10.45 AM. The result for the 10th class will also be announced anytime soon. The results can be checked through official CBSE Result links, such as results.cbse.nic.in, cbseacademic.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in as well as on UMANG App.

Since the result servers would face a high surge in traffic, students can check their results via alternative apps such as UMANG. CBSE candidates can access CBSE Class 10, 12 Results and digital mark sheets using UMANG app if the CBSE Result servers crash or slow down at the time of result declaration.

Official Links to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2023:

CBSE students awaiting their results can check the step-by-step process to check CBSE Result 2023 class 10 and 12 on DigiLocker.

How to Check CBSE Result 2023 on UMANG App?

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance or UMANG is a mobile application developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to provide a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access India e-Gov services from all across India, including the CBSE Board Results for class 10 and 12.

Visit umang.gov.in on your desktop or download the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone through Google Play Stor or Apple App Store. Login, if you are already a user or Sign Up, to create your account for the first time. Scroll down and go to the CBSE section. Select Central Board of Secondary Education. Choose Class 10 or Class 12 Result. Enter your Name and Roll Number. Your CBSE result 2023 will open up. Download the mark sheet for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Statistics

Close to 21 lakh students from class 10 and about 16 lakh students from class 12 registered for the CBSE Board Exam 2023. As per reports, about 38 lakh students are awaiting their 10th and 12th class CBSE Results 2023.

Check Important statistics from CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 below:

Key Statistics from CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 Class 12 Number of Subjects in CBSE 2023 76 115 Number of Candidates in Total 2186940 1696770 Total Number of Female Candidates 9,39,566 745433 Total Number of Male Candidates 12,47,364 951332 Number of Participant Schools 24491 16738 Number of Exam Centres 7240 6759

The results have been announced for around 38 lakh students who participated in CBSE's Class 10 and 12 board exams. Union Minister of Education. He also quoted "Girls have outshone boys, more reasons for us as a society to remove all barriers to girls".