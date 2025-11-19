School Holiday on November 20: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains or Regional Festivals.

School Holiday, November 20: There is no national holiday declared in India for Thursday, November 20, 2025, meaning schools in the majority of states are expected to operate normally. However, school closures will be decided regionally based on specific local observances or weather conditions. Specifically, schools in Punjab and Chandigarh have a confirmed holiday as they will remain closed to honor the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru.

The major uncertainty lies in Tamil Nadu, where coastal districts such as Chennai and Chengalpattu face a high possibility of last-minute closures due to the threat of heavy rainfall. Because weather-related holidays are announced abruptly, parents are strongly advised to constantly monitor their local District Collector's announcements and official school communication channels, like WhatsApp groups, for real-time confirmation. If you are outside of the confirmed holiday zones of Punjab and Chandigarh, students should plan to attend school unless a local official closure order is issued.