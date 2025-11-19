RRB NTPC Result 2025
School Holiday on November 20: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains or Regional Festivals.

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 19, 2025, 17:41 IST

Schools across most of India will be open on Thursday, November 20, 2025, as there is no national holiday. Confirmed closures are only in Punjab and Chandigarh for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day. Tamil Nadu (especially coastal districts like Chennai) faces a high chance of last-minute rain holidays. Parents must check local District Collector announcements and school communication channels for real-time updates. Students outside Punjab/Chandigarh should plan to attend school unless a local closure is officially announced.

School Holiday, November 20: There is no national holiday declared in India for Thursday, November 20, 2025, meaning schools in the majority of states are expected to operate normally. However, school closures will be decided regionally based on specific local observances or weather conditions. Specifically, schools in Punjab and Chandigarh have a confirmed holiday as they will remain closed to honor the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru.

The major uncertainty lies in Tamil Nadu, where coastal districts such as Chennai and Chengalpattu face a high possibility of last-minute closures due to the threat of heavy rainfall. Because weather-related holidays are announced abruptly, parents are strongly advised to constantly monitor their local District Collector's announcements and official school communication channels, like WhatsApp groups, for real-time confirmation. If you are outside of the confirmed holiday zones of Punjab and Chandigarh, students should plan to attend school unless a local official closure order is issued.

School Holiday Status: November 20, Tomorrow 

As there is no major national festival or country-wide public holiday scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025, schools in most of India are expected to operate normally. Any closures will be due to specific regional decisions, primarily weather or local state observances.

School Status Update: November 20, 2025

Check out the below table for School Status Across Major States

State/Region

Status on November 20

Reason for Status

Punjab & Chandigarh

CONFIRMED HOLIDAY

Schools will remain closed to honor the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (the ninth Sikh Guru).

Tamil Nadu (TN)

Possible CLOSURE (Local Decision)

Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for coastal and specific districts (like Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur). Check local collector/school announcements—a last-minute closure is highly possible depending on the rain intensity.

Delhi-NCR

OPEN (Normal Operations)

Schools in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad will run as usual. There is no weather or pollution holiday declared for this date.

Bihar, UP, Haryana

OPEN

Schools have resumed normal operations post-elections/festivals. No weather warnings or holiday notices have been issued.

Southern States (KA, KL)

OPEN

Karnataka, Kerala, and other southern/western states expect a regular working day.

Telangana, Odisha

OPEN (Monitor Closely)

Most schools are functioning normally. Parents should watch for district-specific alerts regarding lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph), especially in low-lying areas.

Key Advice for Parents and Students

Since holiday decisions can change quickly, especially due to rain, parents and students must use reliable local sources to confirm the status:

  1. Check School Communication: Always verify the status directly through official school/class WhatsApp groups, SMS alerts, or school websites. Schools usually announce rain holidays late at night or early morning.

  2. Monitor District Administration: Look for announcements released by the District Collector or the local education department, as they issue the final, binding order for weather closures.

