DigiLocker CBSE 12th Result 2023: Check CBSE Board Result on DigiLocker and Download Marksheet

Check CBSE Board Results 2023 on Digilocker: Find a detailed, step-by-step guide here to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 via DigiLocker to download CBSE Digital Mark sheets online.

How to Check CBSE Result 2023 on DigiLocker?
How to Check CBSE Result 2023 on DigiLocker?

CBSE Result 2023 on DigiLocker: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the result of Class 12th on May 12, 2023. This year, the pass percentage is 87.33% which is less than last year's pass percentage of 92.71 %. Candidates can download CBSE Result on the official result websites results.cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in as well as on UMANG App and Digilocker.

In case you are unable to access the official websites due to heavy traffic, you can access CBSE Class 10, and 12 Result and digital mark sheets through Digilocker. In this article, we have provided the step-by-step guidelines to check CBSE Result 2023 class 10, 12 on DigiLocker.

Official Links to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2023:

CBSE Class 12 Result Link 1 2023
CBSE Class 12 Result Link 2 2023
CBSE Class 12 Result Link 3 2023

How to Check CBSE Result 2023 on DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is a Digital India initiative by the government of India to provide access to digital documents to Indian citizens.

The complete process to check CBSE Mark Sheet 2023 through Digi Locker is given below:

Also Check: UMANG App CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 OUT: Check CBSE 12th Result Online, Direct Link Available

  1. Visit digilocker.gov.in on your desktop or download the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone.
  2. Log In or Sign Up using the required credentials.
  3. Go to the Education section.
  4. Select Central Board of Secondary Education.
  5. Choose Class 10 or Class 12 Mark Sheet 2023.
  6. Enter your Name and Roll Number.
  7. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  8. Download the Digital CBSE result 2023 for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Statistics 

Over 38 lakh students from classes 10, 12 are awaiting for their 10th and 12th class CBSE Results 2023. The 2023 CBSE Board examinations started on February 15, 2023. The 10th class exams concluded on March 21 and the 12th class exams concluded on April 5, 2023.

Key Statistics from CBSE Board Exam 2023

 

Class 10

Class 12

Number of Subjects in CBSE 2023

76

115

Number of Candidates in Total

2186940

1696770

Total Number of Female Candidates

9,39,566

745433

Total Number of Male Candidates

12,47,364

951332

Number of Participant Schools

24491

16738

Number of Exam Centres

7240

6759

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next