DigiLocker CBSE 12th Result 2023: Check CBSE Board Result on DigiLocker and Download Marksheet

Check CBSE Board Results 2023 on Digilocker: Find a detailed, step-by-step guide here to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 via DigiLocker to download CBSE Digital Mark sheets online.

How to Check CBSE Result 2023 on DigiLocker?

CBSE Result 2023 on DigiLocker: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the result of Class 12th on May 12, 2023. This year, the pass percentage is 87.33% which is less than last year's pass percentage of 92.71 %. Candidates can download CBSE Result on the official result websites results.cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in as well as on UMANG App and Digilocker.



In case you are unable to access the official websites due to heavy traffic, you can access CBSE Class 10, and 12 Result and digital mark sheets through Digilocker. In this article, we have provided the step-by-step guidelines to check CBSE Result 2023 class 10, 12 on DigiLocker.

Official Links to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2023:

How to Make Account on DigiLocker for CBSE Result ? Students who want to create their account on Digilocker can follow the steps given in this article: Step 1: Go to the cbseservices.digilockar.gov.in/activesbse Step 2: In the next step, you are required to click on 'Get started with Account Creation' Step 3: Now, Enter requisite information and 6 digit PIN provided by your School Step 4: Verify details, provide Mobile Number and validate OTP received Step 5: Your digiilocakar account will be activated successfully The wait is almost over! #CBSE Class X and XII results for the year 2023 are #ComingSoon, & #DigiLocker platform has made a special set up for hassle-free, access to your digital marksheet.

— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 10, 2023

DigiLocker is a Digital India initiative by the government of India to provide access to digital documents to Indian citizens.

The complete process to check CBSE Mark Sheet 2023 through Digi Locker is given below:

Visit digilocker.gov.in on your desktop or download the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone. Log In or Sign Up using the required credentials. Go to the Education section. Select Central Board of Secondary Education. Choose Class 10 or Class 12 Mark Sheet 2023. Enter your Name and Roll Number. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the Digital CBSE result 2023 for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Statistics

Over 38 lakh students from classes 10, 12 are awaiting for their 10th and 12th class CBSE Results 2023. The 2023 CBSE Board examinations started on February 15, 2023. The 10th class exams concluded on March 21 and the 12th class exams concluded on April 5, 2023.