CBSE Class 12th Result 2023: Reverification, Revaluation Process Likely to Start From May 16, Check Details Here

CBSE has declared the class 12th results 2023 today, May 12. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or re-verification of their answer sheets at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Check details here

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12th results today, May 12, 2023. Students who have appeared for the board exams and are dissatisfied with the result can apply for revaluation or re-verification of their answer sheets by registering through the official portal i.e. cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. It is expected that the CBSE Board will activate the facility for verification and revaluation of answer sheets for class 12th on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 12th exams were held between February 15 to April 5, 2023. According to the released data, the overall pass percentage for CBSE class 12th exams is recorded at 87.33 per cent. The girl's pass percentage is 90.68 per cent and the boys' pass percentage is 84.67 per cent.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2023 Revaluation

Students who have doubts about the marking scheme and are not satisfied with their scores can apply for the revaluation or counting of the answer sheets after the announcement of the class 12 results. Students need to submit the prescribed fee on the basis of the number of answer sheets they want to give for the rechecking process.

How to apply for CBSE Class 12th Revaluation/ Re Verification 2023?

Students who are not satisfied with their secured marks can follow the steps given below to know how to apply for CBSE Class 12th revaluation or re-verification process:

Step 1: Go to the CBSE’s official websites i.e cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to apply for CBSE Revaluation application available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the login credentials to proceed further

Step 4: The CBSE class 12th Re-evaluation/ Rechecking form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Fill out all the required details as asked

Step 6: Submit the prescribed fee of rechecking application and then click on the final submit button

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of it for future reference

CBSE 12th Compartment 2023 Exam

Students who failed to score the minimum passing marks in the class 12th board exams will be given a second chance to improve their marks, these students can apply for the compartment exams. According to the data available, this year, around 1,25,705 students are placed in the compartment category. In 2022, around 67,743 students had to re-appear for compartmental exams.The examination authority will soon release the dates of the class 12th compartment exams, however, there is no official notification released yet.

CBSE Result 2023: Highlights

Name of the Board Central Board of Secondary Education Exam Class 12 CBSE Class 12th Rechecking process commences May 16 (Expected) CBSE Class 12th Result Date 2023 May 12, 2023 Official websites cbseresults. nic. in

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse. nic. in

