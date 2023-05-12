CBSE Result 2023 Announced on May 12; Check Result at cbseresults.nic.in |testservices.nic.in| cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced on May 12 @cbseresults.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12th result 2023. The results were announced on the official website of the CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in, on May 11, 2023 at 10:30 pm.

CBSE 12th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 board exams for 2023. The results were announced on May 12, 2023. The results can be checked online at the official website of the CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in | testservices.nic.in | cbseresults.nic.in.

In CBSE 12th exam 2023, the overall pass percentage is 87.33 percent, which is less than the last year. This year also, girls have performed better than boys. The overall  Girls' pass percentage is 90.68 percent while 84.67 percent of boys pass CBSE Class 12 exams. Trivandrum is the best-performing region followed by Bengaluru and Chennai.

What are the CBSE Board 12th Result Links: 

Download and check CBSE 12th result from the below link. 

1. CBSE 12th result 2023 Link 1:  cbseresults.nic.in  

2. CBSE 12th result 2023  Link 2: testservices.nic.in 

3. CBSE 12th result 2023  Link 3: cbseresults.nic.in 

What is the CBSE 12th Result 2023 Date: CBSE announced the Class 12th result on May 12, 2023

CBSE Class 12th Result Date and Time: CBSE 12 Results 2023 announced today on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.  Candidates are advised to check result visit -- cbse.gov.in, cbseacademic.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE marksheet will be accessible for the students via roll number, date of birth, and other details as prompted. Check CBSE Result 2023 Updates on the date, time, direct link, and more.

 

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Highlights: Pass Percent | Top Regions | Stream Wise - Science/ Commerce/ Arts Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 exams for 2023 is 92.70%. This is a slight increase from the pass percentage of 92.02% recorded in 2022.

The pass percentage for the Science stream is 93.90%, while the pass percentage for the Commerce stream is 92.20%. The pass percentage for the Arts stream is 91.80%.

The highest marks in the CBSE Class 12 exams for 2023 were scored by a student from Delhi. The student scored 99.95% in the Science stream.

The CBSE Class 12 exams were conducted from March 26 to April 22, 2023, with a total of 16,96,770 students registered for the exams this year.

CBSE Class 12 result 2023: No merit list, no division awarded 

CBSE has decided not to publish the merit list of Class 12 to prevent unhealthy competition among students. CBSE did not award first, second, or third divisions. The board said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 percent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to check CBSE Class 12th result 2023

Here is the step-by-step process for downloading the CBSE 12 class results:
1. Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.
2. Click on the "Results" tab and Click on the "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2023" link.
3. Enter your CBSE roll number and school code. Click on the "Submit" button.
4. CBSE 12th Result will be displayed on the screen. Download or print the result PDF

Some other tips for checking your CBSE 12th Result: With Roll Number | Digi Locker | UMANG app

Make sure you enter your CBSE roll number and school code correctly. If you are unable to find your result, you can contact your school or the CBSE helpline. You can also check your result on the CBSE's mobile app, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app
 

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Gender-wise: Girls Outperformed boys by 6.01%

This year, girls have outshined boys by 6.01% with 90.68 percent. Let's look at the gender-wise result details:

Gender Wise Pass% (Full Subjects)

GENDER

2022

2023

Girls have done better than Boys by 6.01%

Girls

94.54

90.68

Boys

91.25

84.67

Transgender

100

60

The CBSE Class 12 results show that girls have outperformed boys by 6.01%. This year the overall Pass percentage is 87.33%.

CBSE Result 12th Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2023 (Full Subjects)

Let's look at the institution-wise CBSE 12th result details:

Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2023 (Full Subjects)
 

Institutions

Pass %

1

JNV

97.51

2

CTSA

96.77

3

KV

92.51

4

INDEPENDENT

87.95

5

GOVT AIDED

87.17

6

GOVT

83.83

CBSE Class 12 result 2023: JNVs are the best-performing school

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are the best-performing schools with a pass percentage of 97.51 percent. There are a total of 661 functional JNVs schools in India spread across 638 districts. JNV is a system of central schools for talented students predominantly from rural areas in India, targeting gifted students who lack access to accelerated learning due to financial, social, and rural disadvantages.

CBSE 12th Result 2023: Board has used strong IT Enabled Services to conduct Board Exams

CBSE has done extensive use of technology-facilitated for the smooth conduct of the examination. The Board has developed several in-house IT enabled Management Systems like Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS), Comprehensive digital platform for all exam-related activities catering to all Stakeholders, Centralized Admission Master Correction (CAMC) System, Exam Centre Locater App (ECL), Online grades & marks collection Systems (e-IG, e-Prac, IAPX & e-Theory), Online Exam Centre Management System (OECMS), Confidential Material Tracking & Monitoring (CMTM) system, Theory Evaluation Trend Analysis,(TETrA), Modular Result Compilation System (MRCS), Advanced data analytics/data forensic to ensure fairness in examinations, Re-engineered Outlier System for Examination (ROSE), Grade Calculation System (GCS).

Digital Academic Repository of CBSE, Security PIN-based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts, Blockchain Implementation in CBSE Results, and many more systems, all of which helped in smooth and fair conduct of examinations, subsequent evaluation, and compilation & declaration of results.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Marksheet Shared by Students on Social Media

As the CBSE 12th results are out now, the students are sharing their mark sheets on social media. Here are some of the mark sheets shared by the students:

