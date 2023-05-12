CBSE Result 2023 Announced on May 12; Check Result at cbseresults.nic.in |testservices.nic.in| cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced on May 12 @cbseresults.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12th result 2023. The results were announced on the official website of the CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in, on May 11, 2023 at 10:30 pm.

CBSE 12th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 board exams for 2023. The results were announced on May 12, 2023. The results can be checked online at the official website of the CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in | testservices.nic.in | cbseresults.nic.in.

In CBSE 12th exam 2023, the overall pass percentage is 87.33 percent, which is less than the last year. This year also, girls have performed better than boys. The overall Girls' pass percentage is 90.68 percent while 84.67 percent of boys pass CBSE Class 12 exams. Trivandrum is the best-performing region followed by Bengaluru and Chennai.

What are the CBSE Board 12th Result Links:

Download and check CBSE 12th result from the below link.

What is the CBSE 12th Result 2023 Date: CBSE announced the Class 12th result on May 12, 2023

CBSE Class 12th Result Date and Time: CBSE 12 Results 2023 announced today on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check result visit -- cbse.gov.in, cbseacademic.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE marksheet will be accessible for the students via roll number, date of birth, and other details as prompted. Check CBSE Result 2023 Updates on the date, time, direct link, and more.

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Highlights: Pass Percent | Top Regions | Stream Wise - Science/ Commerce/ Arts Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 exams for 2023 is 92.70%. This is a slight increase from the pass percentage of 92.02% recorded in 2022.

The pass percentage for the Science stream is 93.90%, while the pass percentage for the Commerce stream is 92.20%. The pass percentage for the Arts stream is 91.80%.

The highest marks in the CBSE Class 12 exams for 2023 were scored by a student from Delhi. The student scored 99.95% in the Science stream.

The CBSE Class 12 exams were conducted from March 26 to April 22, 2023, with a total of 16,96,770 students registered for the exams this year.

CBSE Class 12 result 2023: No merit list, no division awarded

CBSE has decided not to publish the merit list of Class 12 to prevent unhealthy competition among students. CBSE did not award first, second, or third divisions. The board said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 percent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects. CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to check CBSE Class 12th result 2023 Here is the step-by-step process for downloading the CBSE 12 class results: cbse.gov.in. 1. Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at 2. Click on the "Results" tab and Click on the "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2023" link. 3. Enter your CBSE roll number and school code. Click on the "Submit" button. 4. CBSE 12th Result will be displayed on the screen. Download or print the result PDF Heartily congratulate my young friends who have cleared the #CBSE Class XII examinations.



Some other tips for checking your CBSE 12th Result: With Roll Number | Digi Locker | UMANG app

Make sure you enter your CBSE roll number and school code correctly. If you are unable to find your result, you can contact your school or the CBSE helpline. You can also check your result on the CBSE's mobile app, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app CBSE 12th Result 2023 Gender-wise: Girls Outperformed boys by 6.01% This year, girls have outshined boys by 6.01% with 90.68 percent. Let's look at the gender-wise result details: Gender Wise Pass% (Full Subjects) GENDER 2022 2023 Girls have done better than Boys by 6.01% Girls 94.54 90.68 Boys 91.25 84.67 Transgender 100 60 The CBSE Class 12 results show that girls have outperformed boys by 6.01%. This year the overall Pass percentage is 87.33%.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Region-Wise Pass Percentage Let's look at the region-wise pass percentage in the table given below: Region-wise Pass% - 2023 Regions (Full Subjects) S. No. Name of Region Pass% 1 Trivandrum 99.91 2 Bengaluru 98.64 3 Chennai 97.4 4 Delhi West 93.24 5 Chandigarh 91.84 6 Delhi East 91.5 7 Ajmer 89.27 8 Pune 87.28 9 Panchkula 86.93 10 Patna 85.47 11 Bhubaneswar 83.89 12 Guwahati 83.73 13 Bhopal 83.54 14 Noida 80.36 15 Dehradun 80.26 16 Prayagraj 78.05 Thiruvananthapuram has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.91% in the CBSE Class 12 exams.

Pune region registered a pass percentage of 87.28%. Delhi region has an overall 92.22 percent. Among these Delhi East has a pass percentage is 91.50 percent and Delhi West has 93.24 percent. CBSE 12th Result 2023: Prayagraj region has the lowest pass percent CBSE Prayagraj region has the lowest pass percentage among all the 16 regions. The overall pass percentage of the Prayagraj region is 78%. CBSE Class 12 results 2023: Foreign schools pass percent 92.59% A total of 19,607 students registered and 19,420 appeared in CBSE foreign schools examination. Among the total candidates, 17,981 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage of the CBSE foreign schools exam is 92.59 percent which is less than last year's. In 2022, the total pass percentage was 93.98%. CBSE 12th result 2023: Overall Pass percent dips by 5.38% The overall passing percentage is 87.33 percent which is 5.38% percent less than the last year. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 92.71 percent followed by 88.78 percent in 2020 and 83.40 percent in 2019. CBSE Result 2023 Analysis: Highlights of CBSE 12th Board Students Appeared and Passed A total of 16.60 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year. Let's look at the top highlights of the CBSE 12th Board CBSE 12th Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects) A total of 16.80 lakh students appeared and 14.50 lakh passed the exam. This year's pass percentage is 5.58% less as compared to the last year. Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects) Year Registered Appeared Passed Pass% Decrease in Pass% 2023 1680256 1660511 1450174 87.33

-5.38 2022 1444341 1435366 1330662 92.71 CBSE 12th results: How to find your roll number to check marks Go to cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

On the homepage, click on ‘Roll number Finder’

You will be redirected to a new page

Select the class - class 12

Enter your name, the name of your mother and father, and your date of birth

Click on the search button

CBSE class 12 roll number will appear on the screen CBSE 12th Result 2023: >90% and >95% and above (Full Subjects) Total number of candidates who scored >90% and >95% and above (2023) (Full Subjects) >90% and above pass Pass Percentage of students >90% above >95% and above pass Pass Percentage of Students >95% above total Total Candidates 112838 6.8 22622 1.36 A total of 1.36% of students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams scored 95% and above. A total of over 20,000 candidates have scored more than 95%. The total number of candidates who appeared in the CBSE Class 12th exam was 16.60 lakhs. The CBSE Class 12 results show that 6.80% of students have scored 90% and above. A total of nearly 11.2 lakh candidates have scored more than 95%. CBSE 12th Result 2023: Above 1 lakh to appear in compartment exam A total of 1,25,705 Class 12 students have been placed in the compartment category as they failed to secure a minimum of 33% in one or more subjects. This year number of candidates who failed to qualify for the CBSE Class 12th exam is higher in comparison to the last year. In 2023, a total of 7.57% under-failed in one or more subjects. Number of Candidates placed in Compartment (Full Subjects) Year Number of Candidates Percentage 2022 67743 4.72 2023 125705 7.57

CBSE Result 12th Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2023 (Full Subjects)

Let's look at the institution-wise CBSE 12th result details:

Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2023 (Full Subjects) Institutions Pass % 1 JNV 97.51 2 CTSA 96.77 3 KV 92.51 4 INDEPENDENT 87.95 5 GOVT AIDED 87.17 6 GOVT 83.83

CBSE Class 12 result 2023: JNVs are the best-performing school

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are the best-performing schools with a pass percentage of 97.51 percent. There are a total of 661 functional JNVs schools in India spread across 638 districts. JNV is a system of central schools for talented students predominantly from rural areas in India, targeting gifted students who lack access to accelerated learning due to financial, social, and rural disadvantages.

CBSE 12th Result 2023: Board has used strong IT Enabled Services to conduct Board Exams

CBSE has done extensive use of technology-facilitated for the smooth conduct of the examination. The Board has developed several in-house IT enabled Management Systems like Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS), Comprehensive digital platform for all exam-related activities catering to all Stakeholders, Centralized Admission Master Correction (CAMC) System, Exam Centre Locater App (ECL), Online grades & marks collection Systems (e-IG, e-Prac, IAPX & e-Theory), Online Exam Centre Management System (OECMS), Confidential Material Tracking & Monitoring (CMTM) system, Theory Evaluation Trend Analysis,(TETrA), Modular Result Compilation System (MRCS), Advanced data analytics/data forensic to ensure fairness in examinations, Re-engineered Outlier System for Examination (ROSE), Grade Calculation System (GCS).

Digital Academic Repository of CBSE, Security PIN-based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts, Blockchain Implementation in CBSE Results, and many more systems, all of which helped in smooth and fair conduct of examinations, subsequent evaluation, and compilation & declaration of results.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Marksheet Shared by Students on Social Media

