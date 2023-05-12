CBSE 12th Result 2023 OUT, Trivandrum top region, pass percentage drops, Download class 12 Marksheet at results.cbse.nic.in

How to request a photocopy of answer sheet for CBSE board exam results 2023 After releasing the results, the CBSE will also provide the option to request a photocopy of the answer sheet, which can be done through the official website. The photocopy will be provided within 30 days of the request. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:43 PM How to apply for re-evaluation of CBSE board exam results 2023 If a student is not satisfied with their result, they can apply for re-evaluation. The application for re-evaluation must be made within 7 days of the declaration of the result. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2023: Pass percentage of Delhi drops The overall pass percentage of Delhi has dropped this year to 92.21% Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM What login credentials are required to download CBSE 12th Results 2023 marksheets Students can check their 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce online at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. They need to use these credentials: Roll number

School number

Admit card ID

Date of birth Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CBSE 12th result 2023 CBSE 12th results 2023 are now available on cbseresults.nic.in. The other website, results.cbse.nic.in is not working. Students can also check their results on DigiLocker or UMANG. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:17 PM How to sign to DigiLocker to check CBSE 12th Result 2023? To sign up for DigiLocker, follow these steps: Visit the DigiLocker website or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

Click on the "Sign Up" button and enter your mobile number to receive an OTP.

Enter the OTP and create a username and password for your DigiLocker account.

Enter your Aadhaar number or upload your identity documents for verification.

Once your identity is verified, your DigiLocker account will be created and ready to use. If students do not have an Aadhaar number, they can still sign up for DigiLocker using their mobile number and identity documents for verification. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM CBSE 12th Result 2023 Check Online; State-wise pass percentage 7 states with the highest pass percentage: Mizoram: 99.49%

Kerala: 99.91%

Karnataka: 98.64%

Tamil Nadu: 98.52%

Telangana: 98.48%

Puducherry: 98.21%

Andhra Pradesh: 98.01% Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Congratulates CBSE Class 12 Students on Twitter Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated students on Twitter on their success in the CBSE Class XII examinations. Check his tweet below: Heartily congratulate my young friends who have cleared the #CBSE Class XII examinations.



It is a moment to rejoice the success and cherish the fruits of hard work that you put all year round. Best wishes for a happy and bright future. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 12, 2023 Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:47 AM How to Check CBSE Result 2023 on UMANG App? Check below the steps to know how to check class 10th result on the UMANG app: Step 1: Go to: umag.gov.in on

Step 2: Download app on mobile phone through Google Play Stor or Apple App Store.

Step 3: Login, if you are already a user or Sign Up, to create account for the first time.

Step 4: Scroll down and go to the CBSE section.

Step 5: Select Central Board of Secondary Education.

Step 6: Choose Class 12 Result.

Step 7: Enter your Name and Roll Number. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM 16 regions with 78% of students passing the exam The CBSE Class 12 results have been announced and the Prayagraj region in Uttar Pradesh has the lowest pass percentage among all the 16 regions with only 78% of students passing the exam. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM Over 1 lakh students placed in CBSE class 12th compartment The board said that a total of 1,25,705 Class 12 students have been placed in the compartment category. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM List of websites to CBSE 12th Result 2023? Students can check their marks on various official websites. They can check out the list of official links below- cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM 6.80% scored 90% and above in class 12th result CBSE 2023 The CBSE 12th results show that 6.80% of students have scored 90% and above. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM How to download CBSE 12th marksheet at Digilocker Students can get their results for class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce on DigiLocker. One can download the app on their smartphone or access the DigiLocker website on their laptop/desktop as well. Check tweet below: 🎉🎉We are thrilled to announce that your Class XII #marksheet is now available on #DigiLocker. No need to worry about misplacing your physical marksheet - your #CBSE Class XII marksheet are now securely accessible anytime, anywhere. Sign up on DigiLocker. https://t.co/VXYX5w43an pic.twitter.com/CtmugUIchW — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 12, 2023 Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM 1.36% of students scored 95% and above in CBSE Class 12th result 2023 A total of 1.36% of students who appeared for the class 12th exams scored 95% and above. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM Check CBSE 12th Result 2023 Pass Percentage Overall: 87.33%

Boys:84.67%

Girls: 90.68 Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM CBSE Class 12 Result: The pass percentage is higher than 2019 Despite the pandemic, the CBSE Class 12th result has seen a higher pass percentage of 87.33% than the 83.40% pass percentage in 2019, which was in the pre-Covid period. The students have shown exceptional resilience and hard work in the face of adversity. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM Girls outshine boys with 90.68 pass percentage in CBSE 12th results 2023 The overall pass percentage of girls has been recorded at 90.68%. which is higher than the boys' 84.67%. The pass percentage of transgender students is 60% Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM Trivandrum region tops, Prayagraj at bottom in CBSE Class 12 results 2023 Trivandrum is the best-performing region in CBSE 12 results with a pass percentage of 99.91% while Prayagraj is at the bottom of the list with 78.05%. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM The pune region registered a pass percentage of 87.28% in CBSE 12th board result 2023 The pune region has registered a pass percentage of 87.28% in the CBSE class 12th exams. The students have shown excellent performance, and their hard work and dedication have paid off. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM CBSE Class 12 result 2023: No merit list to be released CBSE has decided not to release the merit list for class 12th to prevent unhealthy competition among students. Further, CBSE did not award first, second or third divisions. The board said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:13 AM CBSE Board Class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce Result 2023 Announced! Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM CBSE Class 12 pass percentage decreases this year! This year, a total of 16,60,511 students took the CBSE class 12th board exam, of whom 14,50,174 or 87.33% of students have passed. The pass percentage has decreased. Last year, it was at 92.71%. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM CBSE Board Results 2023 at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in CBSE has provided three links to check 12th board results. Check image below: Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM 87.33% of Students pass in CBSE Class 12 result 2023 As per reports, the percentage of students who have passed the CBSE class 12 board exam this year is 87.33%. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM CBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced CBSE has declared results of class 12th board exams for Arts, Science and Commerce. They need to use their login credentials to download their marksheet. Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM