CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: List of Sources to Check Official Result Date, Time and Link

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Want to know all about when, where and how to check CBSE Board Results 2023? Check here the complete details about all the resources through which you can check your 10th, 12 CBSE Board Results 2022-23.

CBSE Board Result 2023: While CBSE Board exam candidates desperately awaited the end of their 2022-23 examinations, their wait is not yet over. After the end of the examinations, the candidates are now awaiting their results with the same anxious, nervous and excited energy. CBSE commenced the 10, 12 board examination from February 15, 2023. While the 10th class board exam concluded on March 21, 2023, 12th class board examinations concluded on April 5, 2023. According to the data provided by CBSE, 21,86, 940 i.e., close to 22 lakh students registered for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023. Hence, about 22 lakh CBSE Board exam candidates are now waiting for the announcement of their results.

When, Where and How to Check CBSE Board 2023 Result?

But, when and where will the CBSE Board publish the results? More importantly, since lakhs of students will check their results at once, how to ensure that you are able to access your results on time? Candidates need not worry. CBSE Board has ensured that it utilises maximum resources to help students access their results in the easiest way possible. Therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education has made available various resources, online and offline, through which students can check their results.

List of Sources to Check CBSE Board’s Official Result Date, Time and Link

In this article, we have compiled together all the sources from which candidates will be able to get their 2022-23 CBSE Board Results.

Check CBSE Board Results 2023 through Websites

Check below the list of official websites through which you can check your results for CBSE Classes 10, 12 Board Exam 2023:

Mobile Apps to Check CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023

CBSE Board also allows candidates to check their results and access their marksheets and other result-related documents through various mobile applications.

1 DigiLocker

Through CBSE’s repository “Parinam Manjusha”, candidates can access their results on DigiLocker. One can download the app on their smartphone or access the DigiLocker website on their desktop as well.

2 UMANG

Umang is another mobile application through which CBSE Board Exam candidates can get their exam results. Students will not only be able to view their results but also download their marksheets through this application.

3 DigiResults

DigiResults is another Digital India Initiative of the CBSE Board in partnership with DigiLocker for students to easily access their CBSE marksheets as soon as the results are made public.

4 SMS Organizer

Until 2018, CBSE Board provided results offline with the help of Microsoft Bing.

CBSE Board had partnered with Microsoft to provide Board Exam Results offline through their SMS Organiser application for smartphones, available on both Android and iOS phones.

If CBSE Board re-starts this service, candidates of 2022-23 will also be able to check their results using this offline service.

How to Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 without Internet?

Are the official websites and applications to check the CBSE Board Results 2023 slowing down? It is not surprising that the servers slow down or crash due to the immense traffic influx as soon as the results are announced.

If you are unable to check your CBSE Board Exam Results 2023 due to slow websites or internet connectivity issues, you can make use of the IVRS facility to check your scores.

1 IVRS

Interactive Voice Response System is a facility by the NIC through which you can call the official IVRS number to get your results.

Dial 24300699 if you are a local subscriber from Delhi. If you are calling from other parts of the country, dial 011-24300699

2 SMS Service

Students must note that CBSE Board has discontinued the facility of providing results through SMS Service. However, there are chances that the Board might re-start the service again.

If CBSE Board restarts the SMS service, candidates will be able to get their CBSE Class 10, 12 results on mobile phone, without internet. you must \

To check your CBSE Board Result via SMS:

For CBSE Board Results 2023 Class 10th,

Type: cbse10 (rollno)(sch no)(center no)

For CBSE Board Results 2023 Class 12th,

Type: cbse12(rollno)(sch no)(center no)

Send the SMS to 7738299899.

CBSE Result 2023 Date & Time of Result Announcement

CBSE Board students from the 2022-23 academic batch appeared for their board examinations from February 15 to April 5, 2023. Many speculations have been made on the expected date and time of the result already. However, CBSE has not made any confirmation.

Sources to Check for Announcement of CBSE Result Date and Time

Check the official website of the board for any notification regarding the results announcements.

Visit cbse.gov.in

Check the official Twitter account of the CBSE board to get all updates.

Check CBSE’s Twitter account.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, might also share the latest updates regarding the CBSE Board 10th, 12th results on his social media page.

Go to Hon’ble Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s Twitter Page.

Key Highlights from CBSE Board Exam 2023 Board Name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 12 Exam Name All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) Academic Year 2022-2023 Official Website cbse.gov.in Result Status Not Released Expected Result Date May 2023 Date sheet release date December 29, 2022

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh to get all updates regarding CBSE Board Results 2023.