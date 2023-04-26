CBSE Board Result 2023: Know the Latest Updates on the 10th, and 12th Result Date and Timing

CBSE Board Result 2023: CBSE Board examinations 2023 for classes 10th and 12th were conducted from February 15, 2023. Candidates awaiting 2022-23 CBSE Board Results can check all result-related updates here.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Latest Updates on the 10th, and 12th Result Date and Timing

CBSE Board Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the results of classes 10th and 12th board examinations 2023 very soon. CBSE Board conducted its 2022-2023 annual board examinations for classes 10 and 12 starting from February 15, 2023. While the 10th class examinations concluded on March 21, 2023, the 12th class examination was concluded on April 5, 2023. Now, CBSE is set to announce the results for the examinations as students and teachers are eagerly awaiting the CBSE Board result date and time announcement. Check all information related to CBSE Board exam results 2023 for classes 10 and 12 from this article.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time

Central Board of Secondary Education has not made any official announcement regarding the date and time of results for classes 10th and 12th. However, it is expected that CBSE Board will be releasing the results in the month of May, 2023.

Where to Check CBSE Board Result 2023?

All updates related to the announcement of CBSE Board Examinations 2022-23 will be announced through the official and academic websites of the board at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam results can be checked through:

cbseresults.nic.in.

results.cbse.nic.in.

results.gov.in.

Apart from CBSE’s websites, candidates will also be able to check their results through DigiLocker.

How to Check CBSE Board Result 2023?

Visit any of the official websites of CBSE Board.

Click on the link available for CBSE Board Result 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12.

Enter the required login details.

Click on Submit.

A new window will open with your result.

Download the result for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams 2023

CBSE board will be conducting a second-chance exam for all such students who did not pass the board examinations prior to the 2022-23 session. These examinations are called compartment exams. The dates for 2023 CBSE compartment exams will be announced soon after the CBSE Exam results.