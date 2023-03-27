ICSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest News and Updates Here

ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: CICSE is soon going to be formally over with the 10th Class ICSE board examinations for the 2022-23 session which started on February 27, 2023. Check here the board result date and time and other latest announcements related to the exam results publication.

ICSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: The students of the CISCE Board appearing in their ICSE Class 10 examinations from February 27, 2023, are fast approaching the end of the exam with only a couple of more examinations to go. Students have already started looking for updates and news regarding the ICSE result date and time now. The last examination will finally be concluded on March 29, 2023, with the Biology paper. So, when will the Council announce the publication of the ICSE Class 10 result date and time and when will students get their ICSE board 2023 results? Find out below.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 Date and Time

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to release the ICSE 10th class result between the end of May 2023 and the first week of June 2023. The result will be available by the ICSE board on their official website.

Official Links To Check 10th ICSE Result 2023

The result of ICSE Board for the 2022-23 session will be published on the official website of the board at cisce.org. Students should regularly check the website of CISCE board and stay in touch with their school to get the latest information. Additionally, in this article, we are providing you with the latest information and updates regarding the ICSE Class 10 exam result.

How to Check ICSE 10th Result 2023 Online?

Go to the official website of ICSE at cisce.org.

On the home page, click on ICSE 10th result 2023 link.

Enter your login details as per the required information.

Check your candidate details and view result.

Click on the download option to download the result.

ICSE Class 10 Result Topper List (Previous Years)

In the academic year 2021-22, Overall 99.97% of students passed the ICSE Class 10 board exam. Amongst the 2,31,063 students who appeared for the exam, 125,678 boys and 105,385 girls passed the examination.

Check the list of TOPPERS from the 2022 ICSE Class 10 board exam:

Merit Position Student Name Marks Percentage 1 HARGUN KAUR MATHARU 499 99.80% 1 ANIKA GUPTA 499 99.80% 1 PUSHKAR TRIPATHI 499 99.80% 1 KANISHKA MITTAL 499 99.80%

Visit ICSE Class 10 Toppers List 2022 to check the complete ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 Merit List.