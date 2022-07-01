ICSE 10th Result 2022 Today: The day of declaration of ICSE MP 10th result 2022 is finally here. Today, students will be able to view the outcome of their year-long hard work when the ICSE Board 10th result 2022 is announced. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations is all set to announce the results of ICSE Class 10 students who appeared in the exam. The Board released an official notification announcing the declaration of ICSE Class 10 results 2022 today. The ICSE Class 10 result 2022, when announced, will be made available in the online mode only owing to the prevalent situation. When announced, students will be able to check their ICSE 10th result 2022 by visiting the official website of ICSE. Alternatively, a direct link to ICSE Class 10 Class 10 result 2022 will also be made available on this page so that students can access the same easily by simply clicking on that link.

Updated as on: 17th July @ 6:45 AM

ICSE 10th Result 2022 for Semester 2: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 result 2022 for Semester 2 in online mode. The ICSE semester 2 result is expected to be declared in July 2022. Students will be able to check their ICSE 10th Result on its official website @cisce.org. To check the ICSE 2022 result for semester 2, students have to use their Index number, UID along with the given captcha code.

Also, they can click on the direct link to be given below to check the Class 10 ICSE semester 2 result. This year, the board will conduct the exams in two semesters. The ICSE class 10 2nd semester exams will be conducted from 25th April to 23rd May 2022. Earlier, the semester 1 class 10th result was announced on 7th February 2022.

For the 2021-22 Semester 1 exam, the CISCE Board has not released any detailed merit list or toppers list as the exams were held only for the ICSE 10th 1st Semester. The final merit list along with a detailed toppers list for ICSE 10th 2022 results will be announced by the board after the declaration of the semester 2 result.

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board name Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Exam name ICSE 10th Board exam Exam mode Offline Official website cisce.org Semester and session ICSE Semester 2 2022 ICSE Semester 2 Result July 2022 (Expected) Mode of Result Online

ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Date and Time for Semester 2 Exam

To know about the result declaration date of ICSE 10th, students must go through the table provided below to stay updated with the forthcoming events of the same. Although the officials have not yet announced the result date, we have provided the tentative dates. Students awaiting their results can know the expected ICSE class 10th result date and other related dates for semester 2 exam here -

Events Dates ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam Dates 25th April to 23rd May 2022 ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result July 2022 (Tentative) ICSE 10th Compartment Exam Dates August 2022 (Tentative) ICSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 August 2022 (Tentative) ICSE 10th Semester 1 Exam Dates 29th November to 16th December 2021 ICSE 10th Semester 1 Result 2021-22 7th February 2022

How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 for Semester 2 Exam in Online Mode?

The ICSE class 10 results for semester 2 will be available in online mode on the official website. To check the results, students have to use their login details in the provided spaces on the login page. To ensure that they are aware and can check their ICSE 10th semester 2 result 2022, we have mentioned the steps for the same -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of CISCE - cisce.org

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the result tab.

Step 3rd - The ICSE 10th result 2022 window for semester 2 will be displayed in a new tab.

Step 4th - Enter board course, UID, index number in the space provided.

Step 5th - Now click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6th - ICSE 10th exam semester 2 result will appear on the screen.

Step 7th - Download the result marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 for Semester 2 Exam Via SMS?

Authorities also provide the facility to check ICSE 10th Result through SMS. They can send the SMS in the following format and check their result of ICSE 10th semester 2 -

SMS format: ICSE (roll no.) send the same to this number: 09248082883

After sending the SMS in this format, students will be able to view their ICSE Class 10 result 2022 on their mobiles.

ICSE Semester 2 Result for Class 10 Students - Result Window and Checking Procedure

To understand the ICSE result checking procedure, here we have provided images of each step. Students can check the class 10th result window images along with the checking procedure below -

What details will be mentioned on the ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022?

In semester 1 of ICSE 10th exam, the CISCE released the mark sheets that is expected to include students and their marks details. However, as per the last year's details, the ICSE 10th semester 2 final result sheet 2022 will include the following information -

Name of the board

Student's name

Name of the school

Index number

Father's name

Mother's name

Date of birth

Name of subject

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Internal assessment marks

ICSE Class 10 Result Statistics

For 2021-22 Semester 1 exams, the CISCE Board has not released any detailed merit list or pass percentage as the exams were only held for 1st Semester. However, the exam conducting body will release the ICSE 10th semester 2 result statistics along with the announcement of the result. As per the released data of ICSE, last year 2,07,902 students appeared for class 10th exam out of which 2,06,525 passed in the exam. Here, students can check the ICSE result statistics of the last few years -

Year Total No. of students appeared Overall Pass percentage Girls’ Pass percentage Boys’ Pass percentage 2020 2,07,902 99.33% 2019 1,96,271 98.54% 99.05% 98.12%. 2018 1,83,387 98.55 98.95 98.14 2017 1,68,591 98.53 99.03 98.13 2016 1,49,087 98.02 97.78 97.3 2015 1,10,026 95.51 95.09 94.34 2014 99,981 91.64 91 89.45 2013 95,425 87.91 86 84.23

What after the declaration of ICSE 10th Result 2022 for Semester 2?

After the announcement of the ICSE class 10th semester 2 result, all the students will have to download the mark sheet. For the original marksheet, students will have to go to their respective schools and get it from there. Also, all the qualified students will be eligible for admission to class 12th as per their choice of streams - Arts, Commerce and Science. Also, in case any student is not satisfied with their result can apply for revaluation. Those who have failed in one or two subjects can appear for compartmental exams.

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022 - Rechecking/ Revaluation

After ICSE 10th semester 2 exams, students who wish to get their answer sheets reevaluated can apply for the rechecking and revaluation. The ICSE class 10 rechecking and revaluation process will be conducted based on the applications filled by the students. The details for the same will be released by the exam conducting body after the announcement of the result.

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

After ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Result, students who have failed in one or two subjects or those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for compartmental exams. Also, it will be written on their result too - Pass/Fail/Compartment. The details about the date of compartmental exams of ICSE 10th will be released online. The results of the ICSE compartmental examinations will be published shortly after the examinations are conducted so that the students can apply for the admissions.

ICSE Class 10 Topper - Check Topper Name, Rank and Marks

In semester 1, the board did not release any toppers list or merit list of the students. The final merit list along with a detailed toppers list for ICSE 10th results will be announced by the board after semester 2. ICSE topper list Class 10 will be released on the official website - cisce.org. ICSE 10th toppers 2022 includes the details such as topper list, highest marks secured and rank.

However, in 2021, the authorities did not release any topper's list due to the cancellation of exam and COVID-19 outbreak. Here, students can check ICSE 2019 toppers list from the table provided below -

Rank Name Marks obtained 1 Juhi Rupesh Kajaria 99.60% 1 Muktsar's Manhar Bansal 99.60% 2 Anwesha Chattopadhyay 99.40% 2 Saurabh Sanjanwala 99.40% 2 Anushree Chaudhary 99.40% 2 Ananya Agarwal 99.40% 2 Avi Saraf 99.40% 2 Upayande 99.40% 2 Nimitha Jose Edassery 99.40% 2 Anushka Sachin Agnihotri 99.40% 2 Sounak Bose 99.40%

About ICSE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) for class 10th was established to replace the Cambridge School Education Certificate and it took over three decades to reach its current form. The first ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) examinations were conducted in the year 1986, in accordance with the New Education Policy 1986. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE 10th) also conducts the Certificate of Vocational Education Examination at the higher secondary level. The Joint Council of Higher Education under the aegis of the ICSE 10th was established complying with the National Policy of Education 1986 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.