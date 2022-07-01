    ICSE 10th Result 2022: Know ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result Date, How to Check Direct Link @cisce.org

    Updated: Jul 17, 2022 11:29 IST

    ICSE 10th Result 2022 will be Declared Today

    ICSE 10th Result 2022
    ICSE 10th Result 2022 Today: The day of declaration of ICSE MP 10th result 2022 is finally here. Today, students will be able to view the outcome of their year-long hard work when the ICSE Board 10th result 2022 is announced. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations is all set to announce the results of ICSE Class 10 students who appeared in the exam. The Board released an official notification announcing the declaration of ICSE Class 10 results 2022 today. The ICSE Class 10 result 2022, when announced, will be made available in the online mode only owing to the prevalent situation. When announced, students will be able to check their ICSE 10th result 2022 by visiting the official website of ICSE. Alternatively, a direct link to ICSE Class 10 Class 10 result 2022 will also be made available on this page so that students can access the same easily by simply clicking on that link.

    Updated as on: 17th July @ 6:45 AM

    ICSE 10th Result 2022 for Semester 2: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 result 2022 for Semester 2 in online mode. The ICSE semester 2 result is expected to be declared in July 2022. Students will be able to check their ICSE 10th Result on its official website @cisce.org. To check the ICSE 2022 result for semester 2, students have to use their Index number, UID along with the given captcha code.

    Also, they can click on the direct link to be given below to check the Class 10 ICSE semester 2 result. This year, the board will conduct the exams in two semesters. The ICSE class 10 2nd semester exams will be conducted from 25th April to 23rd May 2022. Earlier, the semester 1 class 10th result was announced on 7th February 2022. 

    For the 2021-22 Semester 1 exam, the CISCE Board has not released any detailed merit list or toppers list as the exams were held only for the ICSE 10th 1st Semester. The final merit list along with a detailed toppers list for ICSE 10th 2022 results will be announced by the board after the declaration of the semester 2 result. 

    ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022 Highlights

    Overview

    Specifications

    Board name

    Indian Certificate of Secondary Education

    Exam name

    ICSE 10th Board exam

    Exam mode

    Offline

    Official website

    cisce.org

    Semester and session

    ICSE Semester 2 2022

    ICSE Semester 2 Result 

    July 2022 (Expected)

    Mode of Result

    Online

    ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Date and Time for Semester 2 Exam

    To know about the result declaration date of ICSE 10th, students must go through the table provided below to stay updated with the forthcoming events of the same. Although the officials have not yet announced the result date, we have provided the tentative dates. Students awaiting their results can know the expected ICSE class 10th result date and other related dates for semester 2 exam here - 

    Events

    Dates

    ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam Dates

    25th April to 23rd May 2022

    ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result

    July 2022 (Tentative)

    ICSE 10th Compartment Exam Dates

    August 2022 (Tentative)

    ICSE 10th Compartment Result 2022

    August 2022 (Tentative)

    ICSE 10th Semester 1 Exam Dates

    29th November to 16th December 2021

    ICSE 10th Semester 1 Result 2021-22

    7th February 2022

    How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 for Semester 2 Exam in Online Mode?

    The ICSE class 10 results for semester 2 will be available in online mode on the official website. To check the results, students have to use their login details in the provided spaces on the login page. To ensure that they are aware and can check their ICSE 10th semester 2 result 2022, we have mentioned  the steps for the same - 

    Step 1st - Go to the official website of CISCE - cisce.org

    Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the result tab.

    Step 3rd - The ICSE 10th result 2022 window for semester 2 will be displayed in a new tab.

    Step 4th - Enter board course, UID, index number in the space provided. 

    Step 5th - Now click on the ‘Submit’ button.

    Step 6th - ICSE 10th exam semester 2 result will appear on the screen. 

    Step 7th - Download the result marksheet and take a printout for future reference. 

    How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 for Semester 2 Exam Via SMS? 

    Authorities also provide the facility to check ICSE 10th Result through SMS. They can send the SMS in the following format and check their result of ICSE 10th semester 2 - 

    • SMS format: ICSE (roll no.) send the same to this number: 09248082883
    • After sending the SMS in this format, students will be able to view their ICSE Class 10 result 2022 on their mobiles. 

    ICSE Semester 2 Result for Class 10 Students - Result Window and Checking Procedure

    To understand the ICSE result checking procedure, here we have provided images of each step. Students can check the class 10th result window images along with the checking procedure below - 

    Step 1st - Visiting the official website - cisce.org.

    ICSE 10th Result 2022

    Step 2nd - After Clicking on the result tab on the screen, the login will appear.

    ICSE Class 10th Result 2022

    Step 3rd - Enter the required credentials and the ICSE semester 2 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

    ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022

    What details will be mentioned on the ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022?

    In semester 1 of ICSE 10th exam, the CISCE released the mark sheets that is expected to include students and their marks details. However, as per the last year's details, the ICSE 10th semester 2 final result sheet 2022 will include the following information - 

    • Name of the board 
    • Student's name
    • Name of the school
    • Index number
    • Father's name
    • Mother's name
    • Date of birth
    • Name of subject
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Internal assessment marks

    ICSE Class 10 Result Statistics 

    For 2021-22 Semester 1 exams, the CISCE Board has not released any detailed merit list or pass percentage as the exams were only held for 1st Semester. However, the exam conducting body will release the ICSE 10th semester 2 result statistics along with the announcement of the result. As per the released data of ICSE, last year 2,07,902 students appeared for class 10th exam out of which 2,06,525 passed in the exam. Here, students can check the ICSE result statistics of the last few years - 

    Year

    Total No. of students appeared

    Overall Pass percentage

    Girls’ Pass percentage

    Boys’ Pass percentage

    2020

    2,07,902

    99.33%

    		    

    2019

    1,96,271

    98.54%

    99.05%

    98.12%.

    2018

    1,83,387

    98.55

    98.95

    98.14

    2017

    1,68,591

    98.53

    99.03

    98.13

    2016

    1,49,087

    98.02

    97.78

    97.3

    2015

    1,10,026

    95.51

    95.09

    94.34

    2014

    99,981

    91.64

    91

    89.45

    2013

    95,425

    87.91

    86

    84.23

    What after the declaration of ICSE 10th Result 2022 for Semester 2?

    After the announcement of the ICSE class 10th semester 2 result, all the students will have to download the mark sheet. For the original marksheet, students will have to go to their respective schools and get it from there. Also, all the qualified students will be eligible for admission to class 12th as per their choice of streams - Arts, Commerce and Science. Also, in case any student is not satisfied with their result can apply for revaluation. Those who have failed in one or two subjects can appear for compartmental exams. 

    ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022 - Rechecking/ Revaluation 

    After ICSE 10th semester 2 exams, students who wish to get their answer sheets reevaluated can apply for the rechecking and revaluation. The ICSE class 10 rechecking and revaluation process will be conducted based on the applications filled by the students. The details for the same will be released by the exam conducting body after the announcement of the result. 

    ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    After ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Result, students who have failed in one or two subjects or those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for compartmental exams. Also, it will be written on their result too - Pass/Fail/Compartment. The details about the date of compartmental exams of ICSE 10th will be released online. The results of the ICSE compartmental examinations will be published shortly after the examinations are conducted so that the students can apply for the admissions.

    ICSE Class 10 Topper - Check Topper Name, Rank and Marks

    In semester 1, the board did not release any toppers list or merit list of the students. The final merit list along with a detailed toppers list for ICSE 10th results will be announced by the board after semester 2. ICSE topper list Class 10 will be released on the official website - cisce.org. ICSE 10th toppers 2022 includes the details such as topper list, highest marks secured and rank.

    However, in 2021, the authorities did not release any topper's list due to the cancellation of exam and COVID-19 outbreak. Here, students can check ICSE 2019 toppers list from the table provided below - 

    Rank

    Name

    Marks obtained

    1

    Juhi Rupesh Kajaria

    99.60%

    1

    Muktsar's Manhar Bansal

    99.60%

    2

    Anwesha Chattopadhyay

    99.40%

    2

    Saurabh Sanjanwala

    99.40%

    2

    Anushree Chaudhary

    99.40%

    2

    Ananya Agarwal

    99.40%

    2

    Avi Saraf

    99.40%

    2

    Upayande

    99.40%

    2

    Nimitha Jose Edassery

    99.40%

    2

    Anushka Sachin Agnihotri

    99.40%

    2

    Sounak Bose

    99.40%

    About ICSE 

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) for class 10th was established to replace the Cambridge School Education Certificate and it took over three decades to reach its current form. The first ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) examinations were conducted in the year 1986, in accordance with the New Education Policy 1986. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE 10th) also conducts the Certificate of Vocational Education Examination at the higher secondary level. The Joint Council of Higher Education under the aegis of the ICSE 10th was established complying with the National Policy of Education 1986 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

    Read more

    FAQ

    When ICSE Class 10 Result for Semester 2 will be declared?

    The CISCE is expected to release the ICSE semester 2 for class 10th in July 2022.

    Will the board release the ICSE 10th merit list for semester 2 exam 2022?

    Yes, it is expected that the board will release the ICSE 10th merit list for semester 2.

    What all details will be mentioned on the ICSE 10th semester 2 marksheet?

    As per the reports, the class 10th marksheet will include details about the subject-wise marks and students' related information.

    What are the passing marks for ICSE 10th Board?

    As per last year's data, the students need to score a minimum of 33% in all the subjects in order to get passed in the exam.

    How can I check my ICSE Result 2022 for semester 2?

    ICSE Results for Class 10 can be checked in online mode. Students can visit the official website of CISCE results - results.cisce.org or they can click on the direct link to be provided on this page.