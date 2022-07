ICSE 10th Toppers List 2022: Four Students Secure 99.80%, Check Pass Percentage, Result Statistics

ICSE 10th Toppers List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE Class 10th result 2022 for all the students at 5 PM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.97%. Along with the announcement of ICSE 10th result, the authorities also released the merit list and other result statistics. The ICSE 10th result 2022 has been declared for 2,31,063 students.

This time the number of boys who appeared for ICSE class 10th exam is 125,678 out which 125,678 passed. Talking about girl, a total of 105,385 girls took the exam out of which 105,385 have passed in the exam. The ICSE 10 marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at cisce.org.

ICSE 10th Merit List 2022

Merit Position Student Name Marks Percentage 1 HARGUN KAUR MATHARU 499 99.80% 1 ANIKA GUPTA 499 99.80% 1 PUSHKAR TRIPATHI 499 99.80% 1 KANISHKA MITTAL 499 99.80% 2 VED RAJ 498 99.60% 2 SANDHYA S 498 99.60% 2 AMOLIKA MIIT hIUKHERJEE 498 99.60% 2 AADYA GAUR 498 99.60% 2 VIDHI CHAUHAN 498 99.60% 2 VEDAANG KHARYA 498 99.60% 2 SARIYA KHAN 498 99.60% 2 RAEENA KAUSAR 498 99.60% 2 KSHITU NARAYAN 498 99.60% 2 ABHAY KUMAR SINGHANIA 498 99.60% 2 BAIDURYA GHOSH 498 99.60% 2 KANINIKA SAHA 498 99.60% 2 NEHA 498 99.60% 2 SULAGNA BASACK 498 99.60%

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Statistics

Number of students who appeared for the ICSE Examination 2,31,063 Number of boys appeared 125,678 Number of girls appeared 105,385 Total number of boys passed 125,678 Total number of girls passed 105,385 Boys pass percentage 99.97% Girls pass percentage 99.98% Overall pass percentage 99.97%

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Zone-Wise Pass Percentage

Zone Passed Passed % Failed Total North 79918 99.98% 19 79937 East 73370 99.96% 31 73401 West 31026 99.99% 2 31028 South 46092 99.99% 4 46096 Foreign 598 99.50% 3 601

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Category-Wise Pass Percentage

Category No of Students Appeared Pass Percentage SC/Scheduled Caste 12980 99.97% ST/Scheduled Tribe 7975 99.94% OBC/Other Backward Classes 49731 99.99%

