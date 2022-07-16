ICSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: CISCE Board Class 10 Results to be Declared at 5 PM Tomorrow at cisce.org

HIGHLIGHTS ICSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow Check ICSE Class 10th Result at cisce.org CISCE 10th Result To Be Announced at 5 PM

ICSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the result of ICSE Class 10 exam 2022 tomorrow on 17th July in online mode. Once announced, students can download the ICSE 10th result and scorecard from the official websites - cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. Students will be able to download the ICSE 10th result in online mode by using roll number and date of birth. The schools can access CISCE 10th result by logging in to the Careers portal using the Principal’s login ID and password.

Students can check their ICSE 10th score directly on their mobile phone via SMS service. Also, the CISCE has prepared the ICSE 2022 results by giving equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2 exams. While preparing the ICSE 10th marksheet, the board has considered marks obtained by a student in semester 1, semester 2 and the project, internal assessment marks.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on ICSE 10th Result 2022!