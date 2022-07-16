ICSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: CISCE Board Class 10 Results to be Declared at 5 PM Tomorrow at cisce.org

ICSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the result of ICSE Class 10 exam 2022 tomorrow on 17th July in online mode. Once announced, students can download the ICSE 10th result and scorecard from the official websites - cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. Students will be able to download the ICSE 10th result in online mode by using roll number and date of birth. The schools can access CISCE 10th result by logging in to the Careers portal using the Principal’s login ID and password.
Students can check their ICSE 10th score directly on their mobile phone via SMS service. Also, the CISCE has prepared the ICSE 2022 results by giving equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2 exams. While preparing the ICSE 10th marksheet, the board has considered marks obtained by a student in semester 1, semester 2 and the project, internal assessment marks.
17 Jul 12:17 AMHow To Check ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 via SMS?
Apart from the website, students will also be able to access ICSE 10th Results 2022 via SMS service as well. To check ICSE Results 2022 via SMS, candidates will be required to send SMS with text - ICSE (7 Digit Unique ID) and send it to 9248082883. In response, they will receive ICSE 10th Result 2022 in the form of SMS.
17 Jul 12:15 AMCheck Latest Updates on ICSE 10th Result 2022
ICSE Class 10th results can be downloaded from the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org tomorrow at 5 PM. Check latest updates here
17 Jul 12:11 AMIs it compulsory to appear for ICSE semester 1 and 2 both the exams?
Yes, students must have to appear and qualify both semesters in order to pass the ICSE Board exams 2022.
17 Jul 12:10 AMHow is ICSE 10th Result 2022 be Calculated?
This year, CISCE board conducted class 10th exam in two semesters. So, the board has prepared the ICSE 2022 results by giving equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2. While preparing the ICSE 10th marksheet, the Council have considered marks obtained in semester 1, 2 and the project, internal assessment marks.
17 Jul 12:05 AMWhere To Check ICSE 10th Result 2022?
Once released, students will be able to check their ICSE 10th result at these websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and results.nic.in. Students can check their ICSE 10th score directly on mobile phone via SMS service.
17 Jul 12:03 AMCISCE Class 10th Result at 5 PM on 17th July
CISCE will announce the class 10th result 2022 tomorrow at 5 PM. Students of class 10 can check their results at the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The result of the individual can also be received through SMS. Check details below -
ICSE Class 10th Result on 17th July at 5 PM, Check Notice Below
16 Jul 11:58 PMICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow
As per the official update, the ICSE 10th Result 2022 will be declared today - 17th July 2022 - Sunday. Along with confirming the date for the ICSE Result 2022, the board has also confirmed that Class 10 Results will be declared in the evening hours at 5 PM.