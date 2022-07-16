ICSE 10th Result 2022 (Date & Time): CISCE Board to declare ICSE Class 10 Results Today at 5 PM @cisce.org

ICSE 10th Result 2022 (Date & Time): Putting an end to the agonizing wait, the CISCE Board has confirmed the ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 Date and Time. As per the official update, the ICSE 10th Result 2022 will be declared today - 17th July 2022 - Sunday. Along with confirming the date for the ICSE Result 2022, the board has also confirmed that Class 10 Results will be declared in the evening hours at 5 PM. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 Exam held by CISCE Board this year, will be able to check their final result online by logging onto the exam portal - cisce.org. Alternatively, post declaration, students will also be able to check ICSE 10th Results 2022 online via the link placed below, which will be activated as soon as results are officially announced:

Check ICSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Equal Weightage for Semester 1 and Semester 2 Exams

The ICSE Result 2022 for Class 10 students of CISCE Board will be the final one which will consist of the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Exam Results. As per the official notification published by the CISCE Board, equal weightage has been accorded both the Semester exams. The ICSE 10th Result 2022 being declared today are final and will include mark scored by students in Semester 1 and Semester 2 Exams while Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subject/papers. For students who have not appeared for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 Exams, ICSE 10th Result 2022 will not be published.

ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 to be Available on Website and via SMS

To confirm the date and time of the ICSE Result 2022 for Class 10 students, the CISCE Board has issued an official notification. The notice reads that CISCE Board Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared online on the official website of the board - cisce.org. In order to obtain the ICSE 10th Result 2022, candidates will need to enter their Unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA Code displayed on the screen to check their results.

Apart from the website, students will also be able to access ICSE 10th Results 2022 via SMS service as well. To check ICSE Results 2022 via SMS, candidates will be required to send SMS with text “ICSE (7 Digit Unique ID) and send it to 9248082883. In response, they will receive ICSE 10th Result 2022 in the form of SMS.

