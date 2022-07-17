ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 (Today): Know When, Where and How to Check CISCE Board 10th Results Here

ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 (Today): Today is the D-day for Class 10 students who are awaiting the announcement of ICSE Result 2022. As per the official update, the CISCE Board is all set to declare the ICSE 10th Result 2022 for the secondary class students today - 17th July 2022. The official notification released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) confirms that the ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared on Sunday at 5 PM in the evening. Like done for previous sessions, the CISCE 10th Class Results 2022 will be announced online and made available to the candidates online via the portal - cisce.org. Once declared officially, students will also be able to check CISCE Class 10 Results online via the link placed below:

Check ICSE 10th Class Result 2022 - Direct Link (Activated Soon)

Where to check ICSE 10th Result 2022 online?

To ensure quick, easy and convenient way of checking and accessing ICSE Class 10 Results 2022, the CISCE Board will declare the results online. The formal declaration of CISCE 10th Result 2022 will be done on the official website of the board - cisce.org. In fact, the official website of the CISCE Board has already been updated with the details about where, when and how to check the ICSE 10th Class Results 2022.

CISCE ICSE 10th Result Website - cisce.org

When will CISCE Board declare Class 10 Results?

The official notification published by the CISCE Board confirms that ICSE 10th Result 2022 will be declared today - 17th July 2022, Sunday. Along with the date and day, the notice also confirms the declaration time for CISCE Board 10th Result 2022 as 5 PM in the evening. So, students who have appeared for the ICSE Class 10 Exam 2022 in Term 1 and Term 2, will be able to check their individual results only today evening.

ICSE 10th Result Time: 5 PM

How to check ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 online?

With thousands of students trying to check ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 at the same time, it is quite possible that the official website may suffer from technical problems and difficulties. To help avoid such challenges, the detailed procedure to check CISCE Class 10 Result 2022 has been explained below:

Step 6: Your ICSE 10th Result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the Result Scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Apart from the website, students will also be able to check ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 online using SMS service as well. Candidates will need to send a Text Message/SMS with their ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883. In response, they will be provided with the CISCE 10th Class Result 2022 on their phone.

