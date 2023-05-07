NEET Answer Key 2023: Download NEET UG Answer Key PDF by Coaching Institutes Allen, Resonance and Aakash 

NEET UG is being conducted today, on May 7th, 2023 in over 500 centres across India and abroad. Check and download the answer key released by various coaching institutes from this article.

NEET Answer Key 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) answer key has been released by various coaching institutes. Candidates who have appeared in NEET 2023 can download the answer key. Coaching institutes release NEET 2023 answer key for the candidates to match their answer options.

The coaching institutes are expected to release NEET answer keys and solutions in late evening of May 7. The NEET answer key released by coaching institutes are unofficial. The official answer keys will be released by NTA tentatively in June second week. NTA releases the provisional NEET answer key first so that any discrepancy can be challenged. The challenged question will be reviewed by the expert panel. Based on the expert suggestions, NTA releases the NEET final answer key 2023.

Candidates can check and download the NEET question papers and answer keys released by the various coaching institutes from this page.

NEET UG 2023 question papers contain the multiple-choice questions from four subjects, namely, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. In each subject there are two sections: A and B. Section A consists of 35 questions and section B have 15 questions. Candidates must attempt 10 questions from section B. Each right answer will earn 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The NEET exam 2023 has been conducted in 13 languages, English, Hindi and other regional languages. Candidates have received the question papers as per the language they have opted during registration.

NEET Answer Key: How to Calculate Marks

Based on the NEET answer key, candidates can calculate marks based on the number of correct and incorrect responses they have opted for during the exam. For each correct answer, candidates secure 4 marks while for each incorrect response one mark to be deducted.

NEET 2023 score = [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 by Coaching Institutes - Allen Kota, Resonance and Aakash Institute

While the official Answer Key by National Testing Agency (NTA) would be released after a few days from the date of examination, several coaching institutes like Allen, Resonance and Aakash provide their own unofficial answer keys soon after the examination each year.

Download NEET Answer Key 2023 PDF

From the table given below, students can access the NEET Answer Key 2023 from different coaching institutes and download the same in PDF format as well:

Coaching Institute NEET Answer Key 2023 Download Link NEET Answer Key 2023 by Allen Institute Download PDF

NEET Answer Key 2023 by Resonance Institute Download PDF

NEET Answer Key 2023 by Aakash Institute Download PDF



NEET Paper Pattern 2023



Candidates can check below the details on NEET 2023 exam pattern to know the total number of questions and marking scheme.

Mode of exam Pen and paper-based (Offline) Test Duration 3 hours 20 minutes Test Time 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM Medium of Exam English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Punjabi Kannada, and Urdu Question type Multiple Choice Questions Total number of questions 180 questions need to be attempted out of 200 Maximum marks 720 Marking scheme +4 marks for correct answers -1 mark for the wrong attempt 0 mark for unanswered questions

