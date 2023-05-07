NEET 2023 Question Paper (Available): Download NEET UG Paper PDF Set-wise

NEET Question Papers 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) question papers soon. As of now, no announcement has been made regarding the release of NEET UG question papers 2023. Once available, candidates can download it online at neet.nta.nic.in. 

Till now, candidates can check the images of the question paper of NEET for one of the sets below. The complete pdf will be provided soon.

Being a paper-pencil-based test, the candidates have been handed over the question papers of NEET 2023 to carry with them. Apart from the official website, many coaching institutes also release the question paper of the entrance exam. 

They can download the set-wise NEET question paper pdf on this page too, once available. As per updates, the NEET question papers are released in different languages, in which the exam is conducted. The previous year's NEET question papers were released for the sets Q, R, S and T. Each set had six subsets.

NEET Question Papers 2023

NEET UG is conducted by NTA every year. This year, the 3-hour 20 minutes examination was conducted from 2 to 5:20 PM for over 20.87 lakh candidates which is 2.57 lakh more than last year.  Check image of NEET 2023 question paper below: 

Last year, the NEET question paper 2022 was divided into four sets which are further divided into six subsets. This year too, it is expected to be released in the same pattern. After the exam gets over, the coaching institutes also release the NEET question paper PDFs along with the answer keys and solutions. Candidates appearing for the exam must refer to the question papers and answer keys to calculate their estimated scores. 

NEET 2023 Question Papers Download PDF Link 

The question papers of NEET UG will be available soon in the table provided below: 

NEET 2023 Question Paper Set

Download PDF Link

SET 1

 To be available soon

SET 2

 To be available soon

SET 3

 To be available soon

SET 4

 To be available soon

SET 5

 To be available soon

SET 6

 To be available soon

NEET UG Question Papers 2023 by Coaching Institutes

As mentioned above, many coaching institutes like - Allen Kota, Akash etc releases the question paper set along with detailed solutions and answer keys. Candidates preparing for NEET can download the section-wise NEET question paper PDF along with solutions from the table below.

NEET  Question Papers By Coaching Institute

Download Link
 Allen Available Soon
Resonance Available Soon
Aakash Available Soon

NEET Question Paper Pattern 2023

The exam is conducted in a paper-pencil-based and carries 200 questions out of which 180 have to be attempted. There are three subjects in the paper - Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The third subject is further divided into Botany and Zoology. There are two sections for each subject. Check the detailed structure in the table below: 

Sections

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Physics Section A

35

140

Physics Section B

15

40

Chemistry Section A

35

140

Chemistry Section B

15

40

Botany Section A

35

140

Botany Section B

15

40

Zoology Section A

35

140

Zoology Section B

15

40

FAQ

Will NTA release the NEET question paper 2023?

It is expected that NTA might release the question papers for NEET UG.

Where can I download official NEET question papers 2023?

The NEET UG question paper will be released at neet.nta.nic.in. Also, the direct link to download pdf will be provided on this page too.

