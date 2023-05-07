NEET UG 2023 Exam Analysis: Subject Wise Paper Review, Question Paper Analysis with Answer Key, Expected Cut-Offs

NEET 2023 Exam Analysis: Candidates who appeared for the exam can go through the paper analysis of NEET provided by coaching institutes. Check subject-wise paper review and question paper difficulty level.

NEET 2023 Exam Analysis: The National Testing Agency successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) today on May 6. The NEET 2023 is the single largest medical entrance exam conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses. NEET 2023 provides admission to nearly 91,927 MBBS seats, 27,698 BDS seats, 50,720 AYUSH seats, and 525 B.VSc & AH seats.

NEET 2023 was conducted successfully throughout India except for Manipur where is exam postponed due to ongoing violence. According to the reports, over 20 lakh students registered for the medical entrance exam this year. Soon after the exam got over many coaching institutes released the unofficial NEET answer key. Based on the question paper, some of them have also provided NEET analysis for the candidates.

According to experts and NEET test takers overall exam was moderate on the difficulty level. Overall Chemistry was the most difficult of all subjects. While physics and Biology are comparatively easy.

In NEET 2023, Inorganic and Organic Chemistry had more weightage compared to physical chemistry. While in Botany most questions were lengthy and time-consuming. Most questions were from NCERT with some questions. While the Physics section contains around 78 per cent of numerical questions. All questions were asked from NCERT. Many test takers said that Physics Section B was complicated due to tricky questions.

NEET 2023 Exam Analysis By Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes

He shared that, the NEET question paper was in 21 medium. The paper had 12 statement-based questions while there were 9 multiple-choice questions. Check below the image for a detailed analysis by Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes:

NEET 2023 Exam Analysis Based on Candidate’s Reactions

As per media reports, candidates who took the UG medical entrance exam found the Chemistry section more challenging than Physics and Biology. Also, they found the Zoology part to be easier than Botany, when it comes to Biology. Those appearing for their second or third attempt are expecting better marks this year. They found NEET 2023 to be better as compared to the last year. The overall reaction suggests that the paper was moderate. Biology was simple, while chemistry was challenging.

NEET UG 2023 Subject-Wise Analysis

Here, check below the subject-wise paper review based on the candidate’s reaction. Go through the table for details:

Subjects Difficulty level Physics Moderate Chemistry Challenging Zoology Easy Botany Average

NEET 2023 Cut off

The minimum mark that a candidate requires to qualify will be the NEET cut-off score. Based on the initial reactions of the candidates, it can be expected that the NEET cutoff can be higher this year. Here, they can check below the NEET percentile:

Category Wise NEET Percentile

Category NEET 2023 cutoff General 50th percentile SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile General-PwD 45th percentile SC/ST/OBC-PwD 40th percentile

NEET Cut off 2022

Check category-wise NEET cut-off released by NTA. As per the experts, the NEET cut off 2022 was lower as compared to last year:

Category NEET Cut Off Percentile NEET Cut Off Score General Category/Unreserved (UR) Category 50 715-117 OBC/SC/ST 40 116-93 PwD (General/UR) 45 116-105 PwD (Reserved) 40 104-93

